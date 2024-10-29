Construction Materials Supply Chain Startup Latii Secures $5M Seed Round

Latii enables luxury architects and construction materials dealers to source premium windows and doors from fabricators in Latin America, Europe, and Africa

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latii, a New York City-based proptech startup, is announcing today that it has secured $5 million in seed-round funding. Combined with the $3.3 million raised during a pre-seed round, this brings Latii's total funding to $8.3 million. The seed round was led by Leadout Capital, with participation from Era Ventures, Act One, Nine Four Ventures, and RADV. The company will use the fresh capital to continue the development and launch of AI-powered tools that streamline processes for both its customers and fabricators. This infusion will further fuel its U.S.-wide expansion efforts in the Pacific Northwest, Mountain Region, and the New York Tri-State Area by removing cross-market friction.

Latii Logo

"This funding enables us to leverage AI to lower overheads and enhance quality outcomes for our clients," said Santiago Bueno, CEO and Co-Founder of Latii. "We're excited to expand into new luxury architectural aluminum and European steel fenestration markets across the U.S., connecting architects and construction material dealers with premium, design-forward windows and doors from world-class fabricators."

Latii is a managed marketplace and supply chain automation tool for construction materials, allowing U.S. customers to source high-quality, price-competitive, precision-made fenestration products from Latin America, Southern Europe, and North Africa. By providing access to alternative supply chains previously inaccessible to the U.S. market, the company generates savings of up to 60% while maintaining quality and offering access to innovative, design-forward architectural styles in steel and aluminum. Led by a team of industry experts and startup veterans, Latii is helping create supply chain flexibility within the $1.7 trillion U.S. construction industry .

"We're excited about our investment in Latii because of the trusted relationships it has built with architects, dealers, and builders. When we spoke with customers, one of their major frustrations concerned the traditional quoting process, which often took over a week and was error-prone. Latii is disrupting the $65 billion window and door market by dramatically streamlining the quoting process while also delivering higher-quality custom products at a significant discount," said Steve Brownlie, General Partner at Leadout Capital.

Latii is already working with customers in Texas, and has facilitated more than $1 million in orders in the past twelve months. Having validated product-market fit and unit economics, Latii is now building an automated, AI-powered quoting engine to quickly grow its footprint across the U.S.

"In a luxury and custom-made industry, quality is a key enabler for growth. Suppliers are craving tools to upscale production without compromising the outcome. Our AI-enabled technology can close the gap between the need for highly skilled operative labor and the decline in skilled talent willing to work in legacy industries," said Juan Pascual, COO and Co-Founder of Latii.

About Latii:

Latii revolutionizes window, door, and construction material solutions for high-end dealers, architects, and homeowners by simplifying the specification process, ensuring quality, and offering unbeatable value. As a managed marketplace and supply chain automation tool, Latii empowers customers in the US to source high-quality, price-competitive materials from Latin America, Europe, and Africa. With a focus on premium quality, aesthetic versatility, and energy efficiency, Latii enables swift, informed decisions, saving time and reducing complexity, while creating supply chain flexibility in the $1.7T construction market. For more information, visit https://latii.com/ .

About Leadout Capital:

Leadout Capital is an early-stage venture capital fund focused on backing founders whose world-class customer expertise provides core insights into addressing a customer need in large, overlooked, or underserved markets with a differentiated software solution.

SOURCE Latii