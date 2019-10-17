Construction Monitor data now available as part of an Alternative Data catalog through Bloomberg

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Monitor, a leader in real time building permit data in the United States and headquartered in Cedar City, Utah, announced that its data set is now available to Bloomberg Data License clients via the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point. This offers an additional way for the financial industry to discover Construction Monitor data.

Construction Monitor has been collecting, databasing and normalizing building permit data for residential, commercial, and swimming pools since 1989, as well as solar permit data since 2009. Bloomberg helps Data License clients easily integrate highly useful data in context within their analytics and existing workflows.

Construction Monitor is now updating new permit information from over 2,200 jurisdictions across the United States on a daily basis. This frequency, along with millions of records databased each year, provides an invaluable data resource for clients in the financial sector. Building and solar permit data can be a primary indicator of the strength of the construction industry, as well as the health of the economy overall. Many investors and analysts review monthly and annual building reports from the US Census Bureau and other sources to make more educated investment decisions. Construction Monitor normalizes data from thousands of application formats into a single, easily digestible format. Each jurisdiction can have different laws, formats and varying levels of difficulty to obtain data. Metrics within the dataset include: permit date, construction class, valuation, company type, location and more.

Construction Monitor has created and perfected a data acquisition model that allows it to effectively handle large amounts of data from thousands of different jurisdictions. It has proprietary software, built by its own technical team, as well as a large Data Quality team to accomplish this task. Thousands of clients have received information from Construction Monitor to improve their businesses.

Launched in September 2018, Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point is a web-based platform that allows Bloomberg Data License clients to discover and acquire reference, pricing, regulatory, historical and now alternative datasets.

David Mineer

President and CEO

Construction Monitor

(435) 586-1205 ext: 101

mineerjr@constructionmonitor.com

2390 W. Highway 56 #4

Cedar City, UT 84721

SOURCE Construction Monitor

Related Links

https://www.constructionmonitor.com

