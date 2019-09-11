Construction of Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center Celebrated

MARYVILLE, Mo., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landowners, elected officials and community leaders gathered Tuesday in Nodaway County to celebrate the construction of Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center, a 242-megawatt wind farm that is being built north of Maryville.

More than 150 people attended the event, which included dinner and an opportunity for attendees to sign a wind turbine blade that will be installed in the project.

"This blade-signing event illustrates the important role each of these individuals plays in the success of this wind farm," said Tenaska CEO and Vice Chairman Jerry Crouse. "Their support and their trust in us has been critical to making Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center a reality."

Tenaska has developed more than 10,000 megawatts (MW) of natural gas-fueled and renewable power generation, including Tenaska Clear Creek. Construction of the wind farm began earlier this year.

Vestas, an industry-leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, is supplying 111 wind turbines and will provide maintenance services for the project. Mortenson, a premier builder and provider of energy and engineering services, is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor. As a leader in the wind industry for 24 years, Mortenson has completed projects in 30 states and provinces across the United States and Canada.

On the current schedule, all turbines should be installed by the end of 2019. When complete, Tenaska Clear Creek will provide 242 MW of renewable power for Associated Electric Cooperative, Inc., an electric generation and transmission cooperative based in Springfield, Missouri, that provides wholesale power to six regional cooperatives, including NW Electric Power Cooperative Inc. of Cameron, Missouri, and 51 local cooperative systems in Missouri, southeast Iowa and northeast Oklahoma that serve 910,000 members.

"We selected Tenaska's Clear Creek project because of its value to our overall portfolio of generation assets and location adjacent to our transmission system," said David J. Tudor, Associated's CEO and general manager. "This project will add to Associated's existing 750 megawatts of wind resources under long-term power purchase agreements. We look forward to the successful completion of the project and the ultimate value it will provide our member-owners and the local community."

Construction and operation of Tenaska Clear Creek is expected to boost the economy in northwest Missouri. The project will create more than 300 jobs at peak construction and up to 15 full-time jobs when operational, in addition to providing opportunities for local businesses to provide goods and services for the project.

The project is also anticipated to result in increased tax revenue of more than $1.2 million annually to local units of government, as well as diversify land use and provide stable income – estimated at more than $1.2 million annually – to landowners through lease payments.

Tenaska, which owns and operates generating facilities across the United States, prides itself on being a good business neighbor. Tenaska Clear Creek has established a community fund that will support programs in Nodaway County. Once the wind farm is operating, it will contribute $15,000 per year for the next 20 years.

In addition to Tenaska Clear Creek, the Tenaska-developed Nobles 2 Power Partners wind farm in southwest Minnesota is under construction. Construction there began in August. That wind farm is anticipated to be operational by the end of 2020.

"Tenaska has a long-standing reputation for strong power projects, and we are excited to continue that with our wind program," said Joel Link, senior vice president in Tenaska's Strategic Development & Acquisitions Group, who oversees the company's wind program. "Our team is adept at helping customers incorporate more renewables into their generation portfolios."

In addition to power generation, Tenaska and its affiliates are industry leaders in natural gas and electric power marketing. Tenaska Marketing Ventures is among the top five largest natural gas marketers in North America and is the top-ranked natural gas pipeline capacity trader. Tenaska Power Services Co. is the leading provider of energy management services to the U.S. wind industry, as well as to generation and demand-side customers in the U.S., with more third party-owned generation under management than any other provider.

About Tenaska

Tenaska, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the leading independent energy companies in the United States. Forbes magazine consistently ranks Tenaska among the 50 largest private U.S. companies. Gross operating revenues were approximately $12 billion in 2018.

Tenaska has developed more than 10,000 megawatts (MW) of natural gas-fueled and renewable power projects. Tenaska and its affiliates have managed the acquisition of approximately 10,750 MW of energy assets. The current Tenaska operating fleet includes 11 natural gas-fueled and renewable power plants able to generate approximately 8,000 MW combined.

Tenaska affiliates are industry leaders in natural gas and electric power marketing. Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV) is among the top five largest natural gas marketers in North America and is the top-ranked natural gas pipeline capacity trader. During 2018, TMV sold or managed 10.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas per day. Tenaska Power Services Co. is the leading provider of energy management services to generation and demand-side customers in the U.S., with more third party-owned generation under management than any other provider.

