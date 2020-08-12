Construction Officially Underway at Hilton's Newest Resort in Costa Rica, Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton

"With Corcovado National Park in our 'backyard' and the Pacific Ocean in our 'front yard,' Botánika will be virtually surrounded by national parks and forest reserves," said managing member Cory Williams. "We will have an unrivalled location that will make us the perfect base camp from which to explore Costa Rica's incredible biodiversity."

Botánika will offer guests a truly immersive rainforest experience with world-class sport fishing and a wide range of guided eco-adventures. Activities will appeal to almost all ages and tastes, from panning for gold; visiting an animal sanctuary, chocolate farm, or butterfly conservatory; voluntourism opportunities, including participating in endangered sea turtle conservation; kayaking through mangroves; exploring the jungle and sighting rare species of monkeys, plants and insects; to photography tours, zip lining and horseback riding.

Plans for Botánika include up to 106 exceptional studio-, one-, two-, and three-bedroom Curio Collection rainforest residences designed to coexist in harmony with the environment. Construction is currently underway on the first phase, with 27 Curio branded hotel residences slated to open in October 2021. The professional team includes resort management by Aqua-Aston Hospitality, architecture by Gensler and Modus Operandi, interior design by celebrated designer Francisco Jove of Modus Operandi, and landscaping by renowned artist Pete Geyer of Geyer Coburn Hutchins (GCH). Special features of the resort grounds will include exclusive nature trails and themed gardens, including an orchid garden, a hummingbird garden, a medicinal garden, and a bamboo garden. Guests and owners of the hotel residences will enjoy VIP access to Botánika's planned private beach club, that will offer expansive beachfront experiences at four exclusive locations. Other amenities will include a fitness center, a three meal restaurant and bar, a conference center, a lagoon-style resort pool with hanging swings and fairy lights, and access to Crocodile Bay Marina (www.CrocodileBay.com), home to the largest private sport fishing fleet in Central and South America.

The Botánika development is anticipated to bring significant economic and environmental benefits to the region. These include jobs creation; opportunities for world-class hospitality education and training; adherence to strict sustainability standards; a commitment to volunteering staff hours towards causes that benefit the local environment; a specific focus on eco-tourism; and educational experiences for local ecology students and tourists.

As part of the Hilton portfolio, Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection will participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program with more than 103,000,000 members around the world. Hilton Honors members will be able to earn and redeem points during one-of-a-kind eco-adventures at Botánika in Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.BotanikaResort.com.

About Botánika Osa Peninsula: As part of The Curio Collection by Hilton, Botánika will belong to Hilton's global network of distinctive, upscale hotels and resorts that cater to passionate travelers seeking local discovery and authentic experiences. Plans for Botánika include up to 106 exceptional studio-, one-, two- and three-bedroom rainforest residences. Located on Costa Rica's South Pacific Coast, a premier sport fishing and eco-adventure destination, Botánika will provide guests with an immersive rainforest experience. Property amenities are expected to include a fitness center, a three meal restaurant, a conference center, a lagoon style resort pool, and access to Crocodile Bay Marina (www.CrocodileBay.com), which is home to the largest private sport fishing fleet in Central and South America. www.BotanikaResort.com

About Costa Rica's Osa Peninsula: Named "the most biologically intense place on Earth" by National Geographic, Costa Rica's Osa Peninsula is home to more than 2.5% of the world's biodiversity. Additionally, 1 in 40 of the world's plant and animal species are concentrated on the Osa.

About Aqua-Aston Hospitality With a legacy stretching back to 1948, Aqua-Aston Hospitality is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company manages full-service resorts, stylish boutique hotels and condominium resorts to deliver leisure destination lodging to many types of travelers. Aqua-Aston prides itself in the expertise of its teammates and offers seamless mobile customer service and a fully mobile responsive website to best serve the needs of travelers from across the globe. The company's corporate social responsibility program, Advocate with Aqua-Aston, offers support to causes and nonprofit organizations that promote Art and Culture; Equality and Inclusivity; and Environmental Stewardship. For more information, visit www.AquaAston.com or call (855) 945-4092.

