Construction on New Chicken Guy! Nashville Resumes

"We're grateful for the strength of the partnership between Guy Fieri, Robert Earl and FACE, which has proven stronger than all the changes and challenges we faced last year," said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE. "We are eager to finish out this project and bring Guy's unique bold tastes and flavors to downtown Nashville."

"You can't keep Nashville and 2nd Avenue down, and with Chicken Guy!, we're proud to be gettin' this party re-started." said Guy Fieri.

"We're so excited to get Chicken Guy! back on track in Nashville," said Robert Earl. "It is wonderful to see the determination and strength within the Nashville community, and we're really looking forward to celebrating the grand opening in Music City with our partners at FACE Hospitality!"

Chicken Guy! offers guests one-of-a kind flavors to satisfy any appetite, including all-natural chicken tenders, skewers, sandwiches and salads that can be paired with more than 20 varieties of house-made sauces. Staple menu items include the Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sandwich which features pepper jack, bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce, special sauce, slaw, pickles and BBQ kettle chips.

Continuing their growth, FACE has nearly 30 attractions across the United States and offers entertainment for kids and kids at heart. For more information on FACE, visit www.faceamusement.com or call (423) 477-4619.

