Construction Owners Summit Atlanta '25 Brings Together Industry Leaders, Students, and Technology Innovators

Major Construction Event Jointly Organized by Lumber and the Construction Owner Club Focuses on AI Integration, Mental Health, and Career Development at Kennesaw State University, Atlanta

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Owners Summit ( CO Summit ) Atlanta '25, a premier industry event combining educational programming with an industry expo, will take place on September 22, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM at Kennesaw State University (1000 Chastain Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144).

Jointly organized by the Lumber and Construction Owner Club, the CO Summit represents one of four major events taking place across the United States (Santa Clara, Phoenix, Chicago) in 2025, designed to address the construction industry's most pressing challenges and opportunities. Click here to buy the admission ticket

Bridging Technology and Tradition in Construction

The Atlanta summit will focus on three critical themes shaping the future of construction: Careers in Construction, Mental Health in Construction, and Artificial Intelligence. The event promises to deliver cutting-edge insights through expert-led sessions featuring construction industry pioneers and technology innovators.

"The construction industry is at a pivotal moment where traditional building expertise meets advanced AI technology," said Lou Perez, co-founder of Lumber and featured speaker. "CO Summit Atlanta provides the perfect platform for contractors, students, and technology leaders to explore how artificial intelligence can transform workforce management and operational efficiency."

Featured Sessions and Industry Experts

The summit will showcase three dynamic sessions led by recognized industry authorities:

"AI and Digital Solutions for Next-Gen Talent in Construction" will be presented by Lou Perez of Lumber, exploring how AI-powered technologies are revolutionizing hiring practices and workforce engagement strategies to attract and retain skilled construction professionals.

"From Frustration to ROI: Making Construction Technology Actually Work" will feature a panel moderated by Theo Halstead, CEO of The Rollout Crew, alongside Joel Hoffman, Director of Product Management (Construction Edition) at Acumatica. This session will provide a field-tested playbook for moving from technology implementation challenges to measurable returns on investment.

"From Burden to Breakthrough: Agentic AI's Impact on Prevailing Wage" will be led by Girish Ramachandra, Head of LumberCare, examining how autonomous AI systems are transforming compliance from reactive processes to intelligent, proactive solutions.

Strategic Partnerships Drive Event Success

CO Summit Atlanta '25 is proudly sponsored by Acumatica as Title Sponsor and The Rollout Crew as Gold Sponsor, demonstrating strong industry support for advancing construction technology and workforce development.

The event benefits from strategic media partnerships with BuilderFax, and ConstructionOwners.com, ensuring comprehensive coverage and industry-wide engagement.

Construction Industry Awards

The summit will present five Construction Industry Awards recognizing excellence in:

Workforce Champion Award – Organizations empowering skilled trades talent

– Organizations empowering skilled trades talent Tech Trailblazer Award – Innovators using AI, drones, BIM, and cutting-edge tools

– Innovators using AI, drones, BIM, and cutting-edge tools Safe & Sound Jobsite Award – Companies prioritizing mental and physical safety

– Companies prioritizing mental and physical safety Faculty Excellence Award – Educational leaders inspiring future professionals

– Educational leaders inspiring future professionals NextGen Builder Award – Student interns showing exceptional promise

Nominations are currently being accepted for all award categories, providing the industry with an opportunity to celebrate outstanding achievements and set new standards for excellence.

Dual-Purpose Platform Serves Multiple Stakeholders

For Construction Companies: The summit offers multiple engagement opportunities including talent recruitment, professional networking for future collaborations, project showcasing, and exploration of the latest software and AI tools to enhance business operations.

For Students: The event provides unprecedented access to prospective employers and industry professionals, creating pathways to successful construction careers through direct networking opportunities. The event is free for students with breakfast and lunch being available.

About CO Summit

The Construction Owners Summit is a signature event series that combines industry exposition with educational programming, taking place across four major U.S. cities in 2025. The summit serves as a critical platform for addressing industry challenges, fostering innovation, and connecting construction professionals with emerging technologies and talent.

Registration and Information

For registration details, speaker information, and event updates, visit Co-summit.com or contact [email protected].

Event Details:

Date: September 22, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM|

Location: Kennesaw State University (KSU Center), 1000 Chastain Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Registration: https://www.co-summit.com/atlanta-25#Admission-Tickets

SOURCE Lumber