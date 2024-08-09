Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

Revenue Up 22.7% Compared to Q3 FY23

Net Income Up 42.4% Compared to Q3 FY23

Adjusted EBITDA Up 30.5% Compared to Q3 FY23

Record Backlog of $1.86 Billion

Company Raises FY24 Outlook

DOTHAN, Ala., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across six southeastern states, today reported financial and operating results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report strong third quarter results representing substantial year-over-year growth in revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. The demand environment remains strong across our geographic footprint of more than 70 local markets in the Southeast. Once again, our robust bidding environment contributed to growth in our project backlog to $1.86 billion as of June 30, 2024. Based on the sustained industry demand and funding trends, the outstanding operational performance across our family of companies, and our visibility into the rest of our heavy work season, we are raising our fiscal 2024 outlook."

Revenues were $517.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 22.7% compared to $421.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross profit was $83.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 30% compared to $64.1 million in the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $38.9 million, or 7.5% of total revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $32.2 million, or 7.6% of total revenue, in the same quarter last year.

Net income was $30.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to net income of $21.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $73.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 30.5% compared to $56.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Project backlog was $1.86 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.59 billion at June 30, 2023 and $1.79 billion March 31, 2024.

Smith added, "As we enter the final quarter of our fiscal year, our team is dedicated to safely and efficiently building projects throughout our six southeastern states, while also integrating our three recent acquisitions. At CPI, we are also focused on organic growth, as evidenced by our 13% organic growth for the quarter. We continue to pursue the path to our ROAD-Map 2027 goals and create value for shareholders through improving returns on capital."

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is increasing guidance for fiscal 2024 with regard to revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as follows:

Revenue in the range of $1.835 billion to $1.860 billion

to Net income in the range of $73.5 million to $76.5 million

to Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the range of $219 million to $228 million

in the range of to Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) in the range of 11.9% to 12.3%

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "From a macro perspective, continued increasing funding for public projects at the federal, state and local levels coupled with a steady commercial project environment in the southeastern United States continue to drive growth at CPI. At the micro level of the business, the entire CPI team continues to effectively execute our strategic goals throughout our footprint. By expanding into new and adjacent markets through acquisitions while also growing organically, we are enhancing our relative markets share and achieving benefits of scale. We believe this stable and sustainable growth trajectory will continue to enhance value for all of our stakeholders."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through August 16, 2024 by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode ID: 13746739#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across six southeastern states. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, the company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

(713) 529-6600

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

- Financial Statements Follow -

Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)





For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues

$ 517,794

$ 421,893

$ 1,285,726

$ 1,088,522 Cost of revenues

434,302

357,821

1,111,553

967,674 Gross profit

83,492

64,072

174,173

120,848 General and administrative expenses

(38,928)

(32,231)

(111,661)

(93,945) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net

1,093

1,499

2,960

4,825 Gain on facility exchange

—

—

—

5,389 Operating income

45,657

33,340

65,472

37,117 Interest expense, net

(4,673)

(5,039)

(12,987)

(13,801) Other income

32

493

47

925 Income before provision for income taxes

41,016

28,794

52,532

24,241 Provision for income taxes

10,108

7,117

12,905

6,153 Net income

30,908

21,677

39,627

18,088 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax















Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap contract, net

(540)

4,127

(5,167)

(625) Unrealized gain (loss) on restricted investments, net

(34)

(129)

279

(12) Other comprehensive income (loss)

(574)

3,998

(4,888)

(637) Comprehensive income

$ 30,334

$ 25,675

$ 34,739

$ 17,451

















Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:















Basic

$ 0.60

$ 0.42

$ 0.76

$ 0.35 Diluted

$ 0.59

$ 0.41

$ 0.75

$ 0.35

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

51,913,124

51,827,448

51,914,508

51,826,578 Diluted

52,654,882

52,293,846

52,572,429

52,114,438



















Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30,

September 30,

2024

2023 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,327

$ 48,243 Restricted cash 2,116

837 Contracts receivable including retainage, net 340,684

303,704 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 32,550

27,296 Inventories 104,554

84,038 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,955

9,306 Total current assets 554,186

473,424 Property, plant and equipment, net 579,106

505,095 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,329

14,485 Goodwill 200,333

159,270 Intangible assets, net 20,879

19,520 Investment in joint venture 84

87 Restricted investments 17,016

15,079 Other assets 27,163

32,705 Total assets $ 1,432,096

$ 1,219,665 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 158,617

$ 151,406 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 113,195

78,905 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,324

2,338 Current maturities of long-term debt 23,906

15,000 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 42,975

31,534 Total current liabilities 346,017

279,183 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs 453,942

360,740 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 26,762

12,649 Deferred income taxes, net 34,895

37,121 Other long-term liabilities 17,539

13,398 Total long-term liabilities 533,138

423,908 Total liabilities 879,155

703,091 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 —

— Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 43,926,017 shares

issued and 43,763,213 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 43,760,546 shares issued and

43,727,680 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 44

44 Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,921,463 shares

issued and 8,998,511 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 12

12 Additional paid-in capital 275,562

267,330 Treasury stock, Class A common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 162,804 shares at June 30, 2024

and 32,866 shares at September 30, 2023 (6,783)

(178) Treasury stock, Class B common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 2,922,952 shares at June 30,

2024 and September 30, 2023 (15,603)

(15,603) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 13,807

18,694 Retained earnings 285,902

246,275 Total stockholders' equity 552,941

516,574 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,432,096

$ 1,219,665









Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)



For the Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 39,627

$ 18,088 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by

operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 67,468

57,769 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 223

225 Unrealized loss on derivative instruments 184

1,408 Provision for bad debt 370

450 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (2,960)

(4,825) Gain on facility exchange —

(5,389) Realized loss on sales, calls and maturities of restricted investments 53

10 Share-based compensation expense 10,206

7,909 Loss from investment in joint venture 3

— Deferred income tax benefit (194)

(145) Other non-cash adjustments (179)

(117) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:





Contracts receivable including retainage (11,310)

22,777 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (4,273)

(3,580) Inventories (16,959)

(11,999) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,194)

3,214 Other assets (915)

(283) Accounts payable 635

(7,441) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 27,042

14,159 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,370

(1,741) Other long-term liabilities (16)

4,053 Net cash provided by operating activities, net of business acquisitions 113,181

94,542 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (70,410)

(79,046) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 8,047

12,640 Proceeds from facility exchange —

36,987 Proceeds from sales, calls and maturities of restricted investments 2,860

1,403 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (135,219)

(82,740) Purchase of restricted investments (4,376)

(7,882) Net cash used in investing activities (199,098)

(118,638) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 149,385

53,000 Repayments of long-term debt (47,500)

(9,375) Purchase of treasury stock (6,605)

(139) Net cash provided by financing activities 95,280

43,486 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,363

19,390 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 49,080

35,559 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 58,443

$ 54,949







Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 15,201

$ 14,319 Cash paid for income taxes $ 4,285

$ 1,021 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 4,306

$ 1,802 Non-cash items:





Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 22,986

$ 5,417 Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable $ 2,490

$ 2,078

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, and (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods presented:

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Quarters Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited, in thousands)



For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

2024

2023 (1) Net income $ 30,908

$ 21,677 Interest expense, net 4,673

5,039 Provision for income taxes 10,108

7,117 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 23,507

19,536 Share-based compensation expense 4,039

2,737 Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,235

$ 56,106 Revenues $ 517,794

$ 421,893 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.1 %

13.3 %





(1) The Company has historically included within the definition of Adjusted EBITDA an adjustment for management fees and expenses related to the Company's management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, a member of the Company's control group. Effective October 1, 2023, the term of the management services agreement was extended to October 1, 2028. As a result of the term extension, the Company no longer views the management fees and expenses paid under the management services agreement as a non-recurring expense. Accordingly, periods commencing subsequent to September 30, 2023 do not include an adjustment for management fees and expenses, and the Company has recast comparative Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 to conform to the current definition.

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Year 2024 Updated Outlook (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



For the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2024

Low

High Net income $ 73,500

$ 76,500 Interest expense, net 17,500

19,500 Provision for income taxes 24,000

25,000 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 90,000

92,000 Share-based compensation expense 14,000

15,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 219,000

$ 228,000 Revenues $ 1,835,000

$ 1,860,000 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.9 %

12.3 %

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.