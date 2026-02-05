Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

Revenue Up 44% Compared to Q1 FY25

Adjusted Net Income Up 99% Compared to Q1 FY25

Adjusted EBITDA Up 63% Compared to Q1 FY25

Record Backlog of $3.09 Billion

Company Raises FY26 Outlook

DOTHAN, Ala., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report a strong start to fiscal 2026, driven by outstanding operational execution across our family of companies and supported by favorable first-quarter weather. Revenue increased 44% and Adjusted EBITDA increased 63% in the quarter, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.9%, the highest first-quarter margin in our history. We also ended the quarter with a record project backlog of $3.09 billion, underscoring the strength of demand across our markets.

"During the quarter, we completed two strategic acquisitions in Daytona Beach, Florida and Houston, Texas, and earlier this week we announced an additional acquisition in the Houston market. These high-growth regions feature robust public and private project activity and provide attractive opportunities for CPI to expand market share and take advantage of our scale. Our continued growth is driven by our people, who are at the core of everything we do. We are proud of our employees' hard work and dedication, which fuel our success. Our culture of operational excellence, disciplined project execution, and an unwavering commitment to safety continues to unite and strengthen our family of companies, driving performance and positioning CPI as an acquirer of choice across our eight states."

Revenues were $809.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 44.1% compared to $561.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross profit was $121.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $76.6 million in the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $61.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $44.3 million in the same quarter last year, and as a percentage of total revenues, decreased to 7.7% compared to 7.9% in the same quarter last year.

Net income was $17.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and diluted earnings per share were $0.31, compared to net loss of $3.1 million and diluted losses per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net income(1) was $26.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. This measure adjusts for the impact of certain one-time expenses related to transformative acquisitions. Using Adjusted net income, diluted earnings per share for the first quarter would have been $0.47.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $112.2 million, an increase of 63.1% compared to $68.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Project backlog was a record $3.09 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $2.66 billion at December 31, 2024 and $3.0 billion at September 30, 2025.

Smith added, "We are raising our fiscal 2026 outlook ranges to reflect better-than-expected first quarter results and the anticipated contribution from our recently closed Houston acquisition. Our revenue outlook for fiscal 2026 continues to anticipate organic growth of approximately 7% to 8%. Strong industry tailwinds persist throughout our local markets across eight Sunbelt states, which are benefiting from growing infrastructure funding for both public and private project work. We remain confident in CPI's growth trajectory and expanding profitability and are focused on delivering long-term value for our investors and other stakeholders."

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

The Company is raising its outlook for fiscal year 2026 with regard to revenue, net income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as follows:

Revenue in the range of $3.480 billion to $3.560 billion

Net income in the range of $154.0 million to $158.0 million

Adjusted net income (1) in the range $163.5 million to $168.7 million

in the range $163.5 million to $168.7 million Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the range of $534.0 million to $550.0 million

in the range of $534.0 million to $550.0 million Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in the range of 15.34% to 15.45%

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "We are proud of our team's exceptional execution this quarter as we continue to advance CPI's proven growth strategy. In less than fifteen months, CPI has completed eight strategic acquisitions, including four in Texas and three platform companies, underscoring the scalability and repeatability of our model and culture of expanding our family of companies. This strategy centers on partnering with outstanding local operators and empowering them with the scale, resources, and support of a broader platform, enabling us to expand capabilities, strengthen market leadership, and drive sustainable profitability.

"Supported by a strong balance sheet, disciplined leadership, and an expanding footprint across the Sunbelt, CPI is well positioned to compound value as we extend our geographic reach and increase the scale of our operations. The nation's infrastructure repair and maintenance needs continue to grow alongside population migration, economic expansion, and increasing roadway capacity throughout the Sunbelt. Against this powerful backdrop, the Board and I are confident in CPI's long-term trajectory and the opportunities ahead."

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, the Company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

- Financial Statements Follow -

Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited in thousands, except share and per share data)







For the Three Months Ended

December 31,



2025

2024 Revenues

$ 809,469

$ 561,580 Cost of revenues

687,969

485,009 Gross profit

121,500

76,571 General and administrative expenses

(61,501)

(44,266) Acquisition-related expenses

(11,629)

(19,552) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net

2,039

1,055 Operating income

50,409

13,808 Interest expense, net

(27,370)

(18,130) Other (expense) income

(253)

421 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

22,786

(3,901) Provision (benefit) for income taxes

5,580

(849) (Loss) earnings from investment in joint venture

(1)

1 Net income (loss)

17,205

(3,051) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax







Unrealized (loss) gain on interest rate swap contract, net

(1,210)

2,869 Unrealized gain (loss) on restricted investments, net

36

(333) Other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,174)

2,536 Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 16,031

$ (515)









Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:







Basic

$ 0.31

$ (0.06) Diluted

$ 0.31

$ (0.06)









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:







Basic

55,805,173

54,160,317 Diluted

56,045,949

54,160,317











Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31,

September 30,

2025

2025

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,093

$ 156,062 Restricted cash 97

2,953 Contracts receivable including retainage, net 437,963

549,884 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 56,900

45,340 Inventories 170,019

155,133 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,045

25,459 Total current assets 809,117

934,831 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,253,035

1,153,070 Operating lease right-of-use assets 94,313

76,355 Goodwill 1,077,372

943,309 Intangible assets, net 78,438

79,230 Investment in joint venture —

72 Restricted investments 21,108

23,176 Other assets 25,204

28,813 Total assets $ 3,358,587

$ 3,238,856 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 221,202

$ 284,218 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 146,435

129,300 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 24,909

19,867 Current maturities of long-term debt 38,500

38,500 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 77,185

110,163 Total current liabilities 508,231

582,048 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs 1,704,656

1,573,614 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 70,215

57,201 Deferred income taxes, net 78,934

80,079 Other long-term liabilities 27,404

33,951 Total long-term liabilities 1,881,209

1,744,845 Total liabilities 2,389,440

2,326,893 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 —

— Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 48,700,906 shares issued

and 47,977,529 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025, and 47,963,617 shares issued and

47,406,498 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 48

47 Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,481,568 shares issued

and 8,549,118 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 11,463,770 shares issued and

8,538,165 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 12

12 Additional paid-in capital 604,755

541,179 Treasury stock, Class A common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 723,377 shares of Class A

common stock at December 31, 2025 and 557,119 shares of Class A common stock at September

30, 2025 (56,226)

(34,589) Treasury stock, Class B common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 2,932,450 shares at December 31,

2025 and 2,925,605 shares at September 30, 2025 (16,833)

(16,046) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 3,195

4,369 Retained earnings 434,196

416,991 Total stockholders' equity 969,147

911,963 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,358,587

$ 3,238,856









Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 17,205

$ (3,051) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by

operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 45,030

31,184 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 667

495 Provision for bad debt 141

92 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (2,039)

(1,055) Realized loss on restricted investments 9

19 Share-based compensation expense 14,882

14,403 Distribution of earnings from investment in joint venture 71

— Loss (earnings) from investment in joint venture 1

(1) Deferred income tax benefit (789)

(1,411) Other non-cash adjustments (74)

(229) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Contracts receivable including retainage, net 127,022

62,560 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (10,675)

(5,767) Inventories (3,334)

(10,434) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,134)

(143) Other assets 2,137

410 Accounts payable (74,938)

(47,490) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 6,926

6,302 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (18,704)

(6,554) Other long-term liabilities (6,837)

1,333 Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisitions 82,567

40,663 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (35,470)

(26,832) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 5,546

1,843 Proceeds from sale of restricted investments 3,713

2,417 Purchases of restricted investments (1,540)

(2,258) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (215,102)

(654,200) Net cash used in investing activities (242,853)

(679,030) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving credit facility 140,000

— Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs and discount —

834,995 Repayments of long-term debt (9,625)

(128,163) Settlement of stock awards (2,490)

— Purchase of treasury stock (22,424)

(12,081) Net cash provided by financing activities 105,461

694,751 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (54,825)

56,384 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 159,015

76,684 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 104,190

$ 133,068







Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 26,365

$ 15,051 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 6,805

$ 3,233 Non-cash items:





Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 21,742

$ 3,961 Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable $ 12,178

$ 3,964 Issuance of stock for business acquisition $ 51,500

$ 236,250 Amounts payable to sellers in business combination $ 3,596

$ 86,000









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt, and (vi) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include transactions of a size that would require clearance under federal antitrust laws. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. Adjusted net income represents net income before (i) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include transactions of a size that would require clearance under federal antitrust laws, and (ii) nonrecurring fees associated with financing arrangements incurred in connection with transformative acquisitions. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to (i) Adjusted net income and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA (with the resulting calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin) for the applicable periods.

Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands, except percentages)





For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024 Net income (loss) $ 17,205

$ (3,051) Interest expense, net 27,370

18,130 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,580

(849) Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 45,030

31,184 Share-based compensation expense 5,729

4,920 Transformative acquisition expenses 11,287

18,463 Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,201

$ 68,797 Revenues $ 809,469

$ 561,580 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.9 %

12.3 %

Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024 Net income (loss) $ 17,205

$ (3,051) Transformative acquisition expenses 11,287

18,463 Financing fees related to transformative acquisition 901

3,057 Tax impact due to above reconciling items (2,984)

(5,199) Adjusted net income $ 26,409

$ 13,270









Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)





For the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2026

Low

High Net income $ 154,000

$ 158,000 Interest expense, net 107,500

110,000 Provision for income taxes 50,000

51,000 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 184,000

189,000 Share-based compensation expense 27,000

29,000 Transformative acquisition expenses 11,500

13,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 534,000

$ 550,000 Revenues $ 3,480,000

$ 3,560,000 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.34 %

15.45 %

Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

(unaudited, in thousands)





For the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2026

Low

High Net income $ 154,000

$ 158,000 Transformative acquisition expenses 11,500

13,000 Financing fees related to transformative acquisition 1,200

1,200 Tax impact due to above reconciling items (3,200)

(3,500) Adjusted net income $ 163,500

$ 168,700

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.