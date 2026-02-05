Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

Construction Partners, Inc.

Feb 05, 2026, 07:30 ET

Revenue Up 44% Compared to Q1 FY25
Adjusted Net Income Up 99% Compared to Q1 FY25
Adjusted EBITDA Up 63% Compared to Q1 FY25
Record Backlog of $3.09 Billion
Company Raises FY26 Outlook

DOTHAN, Ala., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report a strong start to fiscal 2026, driven by outstanding operational execution across our family of companies and supported by favorable first-quarter weather. Revenue increased 44% and Adjusted EBITDA increased 63% in the quarter, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.9%, the highest first-quarter margin in our history. We also ended the quarter with a record project backlog of $3.09 billion, underscoring the strength of demand across our markets.

"During the quarter, we completed two strategic acquisitions in Daytona Beach, Florida and Houston, Texas, and earlier this week we announced an additional acquisition in the Houston market. These high-growth regions feature robust public and private project activity and provide attractive opportunities for CPI to expand market share and take advantage of our scale. Our continued growth is driven by our people, who are at the core of everything we do. We are proud of our employees' hard work and dedication, which fuel our success. Our culture of operational excellence, disciplined project execution, and an unwavering commitment to safety continues to unite and strengthen our family of companies, driving performance and positioning CPI as an acquirer of choice across our eight states."

Revenues were $809.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 44.1% compared to $561.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross profit was $121.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $76.6 million in the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $61.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $44.3 million in the same quarter last year, and as a percentage of total revenues, decreased to 7.7% compared to 7.9% in the same quarter last year.

Net income was $17.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and diluted earnings per share were $0.31, compared to net loss of $3.1 million and diluted losses per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net income(1) was $26.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. This measure adjusts for the impact of certain one-time expenses related to transformative acquisitions. Using Adjusted net income, diluted earnings per share for the first quarter would have been $0.47.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $112.2 million, an increase of 63.1% compared to $68.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Project backlog was a record $3.09 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $2.66 billion at December 31, 2024 and $3.0 billion at September 30, 2025.

Smith added, "We are raising our fiscal 2026 outlook ranges to reflect better-than-expected first quarter results and the anticipated contribution from our recently closed Houston acquisition. Our revenue outlook for fiscal 2026 continues to anticipate organic growth of approximately 7% to 8%. Strong industry tailwinds persist throughout our local markets across eight Sunbelt states, which are benefiting from growing infrastructure funding for both public and private project work. We remain confident in CPI's growth trajectory and expanding profitability and are focused on delivering long-term value for our investors and other stakeholders."

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

The Company is raising its outlook for fiscal year 2026 with regard to revenue, net income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as follows:

  • Revenue in the range of $3.480 billion to $3.560 billion
  • Net income in the range of $154.0 million to $158.0 million
  • Adjusted net income(1) in the range $163.5 million to $168.7 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $534.0 million to $550.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in the range of 15.34% to 15.45%

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "We are proud of our team's exceptional execution this quarter as we continue to advance CPI's proven growth strategy. In less than fifteen months, CPI has completed eight strategic acquisitions, including four in Texas and three platform companies, underscoring the scalability and repeatability of our model and culture of expanding our family of companies. This strategy centers on partnering with outstanding local operators and empowering them with the scale, resources, and support of a broader platform, enabling us to expand capabilities, strengthen market leadership, and drive sustainable profitability.

"Supported by a strong balance sheet, disciplined leadership, and an expanding footprint across the Sunbelt, CPI is well positioned to compound value as we extend our geographic reach and increase the scale of our operations. The nation's infrastructure repair and maintenance needs continue to grow alongside population migration, economic expansion, and increasing roadway capacity throughout the Sunbelt. Against this powerful backdrop, the Board and I are confident in CPI's long-term trajectory and the opportunities ahead."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.  A telephonic replay will be available through February 12, 2026 by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode ID: 13757724#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, the Company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

 (1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

- Financial Statements Follow -

Construction Partners, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(unaudited in thousands, except share and per share data)


For the Three Months Ended
December 31,


2025

2024

Revenues

$        809,469

$          561,580

Cost of revenues

687,969

485,009

Gross profit

121,500

76,571

General and administrative expenses

(61,501)

(44,266)

Acquisition-related expenses

(11,629)

(19,552)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net

2,039

1,055

Operating income

50,409

13,808

Interest expense, net

(27,370)

(18,130)

Other (expense) income


(253)

421

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

22,786

(3,901)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

5,580

(849)

(Loss) earnings from investment in joint venture

(1)

1

Net income (loss)

17,205

(3,051)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax



Unrealized (loss) gain on interest rate swap contract, net

(1,210)

2,869

Unrealized gain (loss) on restricted investments, net

36

(333)

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,174)

2,536

Comprehensive income (loss)

$          16,031

$               (515)





Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:



 Basic

$               0.31

$              (0.06)

  Diluted

$               0.31

$              (0.06)





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:



 Basic

55,805,173

54,160,317

  Diluted

56,045,949

54,160,317





Construction Partners, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

September 30,

2025

2025

(unaudited)

ASSETS


Current assets:


 Cash and cash equivalents

$          104,093

$          156,062

 Restricted cash

97

2,953

 Contracts receivable including retainage, net

437,963

549,884

 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

56,900

45,340

 Inventories

170,019

155,133

 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

40,045

25,459

Total current assets

809,117

934,831

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,253,035

1,153,070

Operating lease right-of-use assets

94,313

76,355

Goodwill

1,077,372

943,309

Intangible assets, net

78,438

79,230

Investment in joint venture


72

Restricted investments

21,108

23,176

Other assets

25,204

28,813

Total assets

$       3,358,587

$       3,238,856

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


 Accounts payable

$          221,202

$          284,218

 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

146,435

129,300

    Current portion of operating lease liabilities

24,909

19,867

 Current maturities of long-term debt

38,500

38,500

 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

77,185

110,163

Total current liabilities

508,231

582,048

Long-term liabilities:


 Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs

1,704,656

1,573,614

    Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

70,215

57,201

 Deferred income taxes, net

78,934

80,079

 Other long-term liabilities

27,404

33,951

Total long-term liabilities

1,881,209

1,744,845

Total liabilities

2,389,440

2,326,893

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025


Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 48,700,906 shares issued
and 47,977,529 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025, and 47,963,617 shares issued and
47,406,498 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025

48

47

Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,481,568 shares issued
and 8,549,118 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 11,463,770 shares issued and
8,538,165 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025

12

12

Additional paid-in capital

604,755

541,179

Treasury stock, Class A common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 723,377 shares of Class A
common stock at December 31, 2025 and 557,119 shares of Class A common stock at September
30, 2025

(56,226)

(34,589)

Treasury stock, Class B common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 2,932,450 shares at December 31,
2025 and 2,925,605 shares at September 30, 2025

(16,833)

(16,046)

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

3,195

4,369

Retained earnings

434,196

416,991

Total stockholders' equity

969,147

911,963

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$       3,358,587

$       3,238,856




Construction Partners, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income (loss)

$           17,205

$            (3,051)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by
operating activities:


  Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

45,030

31,184

  Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

667

495

  Provision for bad debt

141

92

  Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(2,039)

(1,055)

  Realized loss on restricted investments

9

19

  Share-based compensation expense

14,882

14,403

  Distribution of earnings from investment in joint venture

71

  Loss (earnings) from investment in joint venture

1

(1)

  Deferred income tax benefit

(789)

(1,411)

  Other non-cash adjustments

(74)

(229)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


  Contracts receivable including retainage, net

127,022

62,560

  Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

(10,675)

(5,767)

  Inventories

(3,334)

(10,434)

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(14,134)

(143)

  Other assets

2,137

410

  Accounts payable

(74,938)

(47,490)

  Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

6,926

6,302

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(18,704)

(6,554)

  Other long-term liabilities

(6,837)

1,333

Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisitions

82,567

40,663

Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(35,470)

(26,832)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

5,546

1,843

Proceeds from sale of restricted investments

3,713

2,417

Purchases of restricted investments

(1,540)

(2,258)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(215,102)

(654,200)

Net cash used in investing activities

(242,853)

(679,030)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Proceeds from revolving credit facility

140,000

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs and discount


834,995

Repayments of long-term debt

(9,625)

(128,163)

Settlement of stock awards

(2,490)

Purchase of treasury stock

(22,424)

(12,081)

Net cash provided by financing activities

105,461

694,751

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(54,825)

56,384

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

159,015

76,684

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$         104,190

$         133,068




Supplemental cash flow information:


Cash paid for interest

$           26,365

$           15,051

Cash paid for operating lease liabilities

$              6,805

$              3,233

Non-cash items:


  Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$           21,742

$              3,961

  Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable

$           12,178

$              3,964

  Issuance of stock for business acquisition

$           51,500

$         236,250

  Amounts payable to sellers in business combination

$              3,596

$           86,000




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt, and (vi) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include transactions of a size that would require clearance under federal antitrust laws. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. Adjusted net income represents net income before (i) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include transactions of a size that would require clearance under federal antitrust laws, and (ii) nonrecurring fees associated with financing arrangements incurred in connection with transformative acquisitions. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to (i) Adjusted net income and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA (with the resulting calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin) for the applicable periods.

Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
(in thousands, except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

Net income (loss)

$         17,205

$         (3,051)

Interest expense, net

27,370

18,130

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

5,580

(849)

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

45,030

31,184

Share-based compensation expense

5,729

4,920

Transformative acquisition expenses

11,287

18,463

Adjusted EBITDA

$       112,201

$         68,797

Revenues

$       809,469

$       561,580

Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.9 %

12.3 %

Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
(in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

Net income (loss)

$            17,205

$             (3,051)

Transformative acquisition expenses

11,287

18,463

Financing fees related to transformative acquisition

901

3,057

Tax impact due to above reconciling items

(2,984)

(5,199)

Adjusted net income

$            26,409

$             13,270




Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook
(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

For the Fiscal Year Ending
September 30, 2026

Low

High

Net income

$       154,000

$       158,000

Interest expense, net

107,500

110,000

Provision for income taxes

50,000

51,000

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

184,000

189,000

Share-based compensation expense

27,000

29,000

Transformative acquisition expenses

11,500

13,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$       534,000

$       550,000

Revenues

$    3,480,000

$    3,560,000

Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.34 %

15.45 %

Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook
(unaudited, in thousands)

For the Fiscal Year Ending
September 30, 2026

Low

High

Net income

$           154,000

$           158,000

Transformative acquisition expenses

11,500

13,000

Financing fees related to transformative acquisition

1,200

1,200

Tax impact due to above reconciling items

(3,200)

(3,500)

Adjusted net income

$           163,500

$           168,700

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.

