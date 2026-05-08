Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

Revenue Up 35% Compared to Q2 FY25

Adjusted Net Income Up 136% Compared to Q2 FY25

Adjusted EBITDA Up 35% Compared to Q2 FY25

Record Backlog of $3.14 Billion

Company Raises FY26 Outlook

DOTHAN, Ala., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We delivered a strong quarter, driven by exceptional execution across the business. Our teams throughout our family of companies performed at a high level, consistently outperforming on project delivery, productivity, and safety. Favorable weather conditions further supported our ability to advance work efficiently and exceed expectations. Additionally, energy cost volatility had a limited impact on results due to the pass-through nature of our project contracts, as well as the physical hedge inherent to our vertical integration. Strong financial performance in the quarter led to 35 percent growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, including 11 percent organic revenue growth. Our local teams across our Sunbelt footprint continued to capture meaningful project wins, driving our backlog to a record $3.14 billion. With the peak construction season ahead in the second half of our fiscal year, we are raising our FY 2026 outlook, and we are well-positioned to execute against this record backlog and sustain our growth momentum."

Revenues were $769.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 34.5% compared to $571.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross profit was $98.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $71.4 million in the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $63.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $46.7 million in the same quarter last year, and as a percentage of total revenues, was 8.3%, compared to 8.2% in the same quarter last year.

Net income was $9.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and diluted earnings per share were $0.16, compared to net income of $4.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net income(1) was $10.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to Adjusted net income of $4.4 million in the same quarter last year. Using Adjusted net income, diluted earnings per share would have been $0.18 for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $0.08 in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $93.3 million, an increase of 34.6% compared to $69.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Project backlog was a record $3.14 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $2.84 billion at March 31, 2025 and $3.09 billion at December 31, 2025.

Smith added, "Our performance is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people. A deeply embedded culture of operational excellence, disciplined project execution, and an unwavering commitment to safety continues to unite our family of companies, driving results and reinforcing CPI's reputation as an acquirer of choice across our eight-state footprint. We were pleased to have completed our latest strategic acquisition in April with the purchase of Four Star Paving by our Tennessee platform company, Pavement Restorations, Inc. ("PRI"). This transaction strengthens our vertical integration of services and enhances our capabilities and scale across the middle Tennessee region. As the Nashville metro area continues to rapidly grow, we are now better positioned than ever to participate in the resulting construction projects and opportunities. Reflecting our strong second quarter results and incorporating the expected contribution of Four Star Paving, we are raising our fiscal 2026 outlook ranges. We remain confident in CPI's growth trajectory and expanding profitability and are focused on delivering long-term value for our investors and other stakeholders."

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

The Company is raising its outlook for fiscal year 2026 with regard to revenue, net income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as follows:

Revenue in the range of $3.590 billion to $3.650 billion

Net income in the range of $159.0 million to $162.0 million

Adjusted net income (1) in the range $170.4 million to $174.2 million

in the range $170.4 million to $174.2 million Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the range of $552.0 million to $564.0 million

in the range of $552.0 million to $564.0 million Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in the range of 15.38% to 15.45%

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "We are pleased with our team's strong execution this quarter as we continue to advance CPI's proven growth strategy. Our differentiated business model, built on cost pass-through, vertical integration, and a decentralized partnership approach, remains a powerful and often underappreciated driver of sustainable results. Supported by a strong balance sheet, disciplined leadership, and an expanding Sunbelt footprint, CPI is well-positioned to compound shareholder value through both geographic expansion and increasing operational scale. The long-term demand environment remains compelling. Growing infrastructure repair and maintenance needs, sustained population migration, economic expansion, and rising roadway capacity demands across the Sunbelt continue to create a durable and growing addressable market for our services. Against this powerful backdrop, the Board and I remain highly confident in CPI's long-term trajectory and the significant opportunities ahead."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, the Company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact:

Rick Black

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

(713) 529-6600

(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

- Financial Statements Follow -

Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited in thousands, except share and per share data)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

For the Six Months

Ended March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues

$ 769,196

$ 571,650

$ 1,578,665

$ 1,133,230 Cost of revenues

670,343

500,300

1,358,312

985,309 Gross profit

98,853

71,350

220,353

147,921 General and administrative expenses

(63,596)

(46,662)

(125,097)

(90,928) Acquisition-related expenses

(2,480)

(806)

(14,109)

(20,358) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net

4,606

3,407

6,645

4,462 Operating income

37,383

27,289

87,792

41,097 Interest expense, net

(25,590)

(21,592)

(52,960)

(39,722) Other income (expense)

276

(159)

23

262 Income before provision for income taxes and earnings from

investment in joint venture

12,069

5,538

34,855

1,637 Provision for income taxes

2,889

1,310

8,469

461 Loss from investment in joint venture

—

(13)

(1)

(12) Net income

9,180

4,215

26,385

1,164 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax















Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap contract, net

58

(2,890)

(1,152)

(21) Unrealized gain (loss) on restricted investments, net

(158)

231

(122)

(102) Other comprehensive (loss)

(100)

(2,659)

(1,274)

(123) Comprehensive income

$ 9,080

$ 1,556

$ 25,111

$ 1,041

















Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:















Basic

$ 0.16

$ 0.08

$ 0.47

$ 0.02 Diluted

$ 0.16

$ 0.08

$ 0.47

$ 0.02

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

55,917,842

55,248,526

55,860,888

54,698,442 Diluted

56,256,531

55,669,646

56,150,804

55,141,358



















Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)



March 31,

September 30,

2026

2025 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,860

$ 156,062 Restricted cash 120

2,953 Contracts receivable including retainage, net 515,650

549,884 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 64,539

45,340 Inventories 176,802

155,133 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,424

25,459 Total current assets 862,395

934,831 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,265,112

1,153,070 Operating lease right-of-use assets 95,724

76,355 Goodwill 1,097,535

943,309 Intangible assets, net 76,391

79,230 Investment in joint venture —

72 Restricted investments 16,150

23,176 Other assets 25,450

28,813 Total assets $ 3,438,757

$ 3,238,856 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 290,346

$ 284,218 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 142,185

129,300 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 26,807

19,867 Current maturities of long-term debt 38,500

38,500 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 66,472

110,163 Total current liabilities 564,310

582,048 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs 1,710,699

1,573,614 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 69,461

57,201 Deferred income taxes, net 83,543

80,079 Other long-term liabilities 31,359

33,951 Total long-term liabilities 1,895,062

1,744,845 Total liabilities 2,459,372

2,326,893 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued

and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2025 —

— Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 48,710,906 shares

issued and 47,965,450 shares outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 47,963,617 shares issued

and 47,406,498 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 48

47 Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,481,568 shares

issued and 8,549,118 shares outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 11,463,770 shares issued

and 8,538,165 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 12

12 Additional paid-in capital 609,457

541,179 Treasury stock, Class A common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 745,456 shares at March

31, 2026 and 557,119 shares at September 30, 2025 (59,770)

(34,589) Treasury stock, Class B common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 2,932,450 shares at

March 31, 2026 and 2,925,605 shares at September 30, 2025 (16,833)

(16,046) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 3,095

4,369 Retained earnings 443,376

416,991 Total stockholders' equity 979,385

911,963 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,438,757

$ 3,238,856









Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



For the Six Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 26,385

$ 1,164 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by

operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 91,299

68,447 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 1,335

2,211 Provision for bad debt 282

172 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (6,645)

(4,462) Realized loss on sales, calls and maturities of restricted investments (12)

44 Share-based compensation expense 22,410

18,883 Distribution of earnings from investment in joint venture 71

— Loss from investment in joint venture 1

12 Deferred income tax benefit 3,808

(1,480) Other non-cash adjustments (495)

(488) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:





Contracts receivable including retainage 58,752

49,336 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (16,105)

(15,007) Inventories (9,780)

(4,387) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,428)

5,248 Other assets 2,108

(824) Accounts payable (11,082)

(27,606) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 1,717

5,294 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (9,124)

567 Other long-term liabilities (5,724)

(827) Net cash provided by operating activities, net of business acquisitions 147,773

96,297







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (81,728)

(68,226) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 13,502

5,991 Proceeds from sales, calls and maturities of restricted investments 9,449

3,940 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (275,875)

(828,736) Purchase of restricted investments (2,448)

(6,202) Net cash used in investing activities (337,100)

(893,233)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving credit facility 185,000

145,000 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs —

834,566 Settlement of stock awards (2,490)

— Repayments of long-term debt (49,250)

(135,601) Purchase of treasury stock (25,968)

(20,129) Net cash provided by financing activities 107,292

823,836 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (82,035)

26,900 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 159,015

76,684 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 76,980

$ 103,584







Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 51,341

$ 35,788 Cash paid for income taxes $ 4,030

$ 1,888 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 14,705

$ 7,191 Non-cash items:





Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 30,910

$ 20,613 Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable $ 9,694

$ 6,783 Amounts (receivable) payable to sellers in business combinations, net $ (2,064)

$ 84,119

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt, and (vi) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include transactions of a size that would require clearance under federal antitrust laws. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. Adjusted net income represents net income before (i) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include transactions of a size that would require clearance under federal antitrust laws, and (ii) nonrecurring fees associated with financing arrangements incurred in connection with transformative acquisitions. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to (i) Adjusted net income and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA (with the resulting calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin) for the applicable periods.

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands, except percentages)



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Net income $ 9,180

$ 4,215 Interest expense, net 25,590

21,592 Provision for income taxes 2,889

1,310 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 46,269

37,263 Share-based compensation expense 7,818

4,672 Transformative acquisition expenses 1,573

221 Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,319

$ 69,273 Revenues $ 769,196

$ 571,650 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.13 %

12.12 %

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands)



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Net income $ 9,180

$ 4,215 Transformative acquisition expenses 1,573

221 Financing fees related to transformative acquisition —

— Tax impact due to above reconciling items (385)

(53) Adjusted net income $ 10,368

$ 4,383









Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Year 2026 Updated Outlook (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



For the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2026

Low

High Net income $ 159,000

$ 162,000 Interest expense, net 111,000

113,000 Provision for income taxes 51,500

52,500 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 188,500

192,500 Share-based compensation expense 28,000

29,000 Transformative acquisition expenses 14,000

15,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 552,000

$ 564,000 Revenues $ 3,590,000

$ 3,650,000 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.38 %

15.45 %

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation Fiscal Year 2026 Updated Outlook (unaudited, in thousands)



For the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2026

Low

High Net income $ 159,000

$ 162,000 Transformative acquisition expenses 14,000

15,000 Financing fees related to transformative acquisition 1,200

1,200 Tax impact due to above reconciling items (3,800)

(4,000) Adjusted net income $ 170,400

$ 174,200

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.