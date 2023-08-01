Construction Partners, Inc. Completes South Carolina Acquisition and Launches New Greenfield Market in Georgia

DOTHAN, Ala., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across six southeastern states, today announced it has acquired a hot-mix asphalt plant in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from C.R. Jackson, Inc. and established a new greenfield hot-mix asphalt plant and market in Waycross, Georgia.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Today's acquisition in South Carolina will enhance our operations in the fast-growing and dynamic Myrtle Beach-Conway metro area. We entered this market a year ago with the acquisition of Southern Asphalt and have been very pleased with the economic growth and activity in the region. This transaction strengthens our presence in the market and provides more resources for our South Carolina coastal area operations."

The Company also announced that it has begun operations at a newly completed greenfield hot-mix asphalt plant in Waycross, Georgia, creating a new local market adjoining several existing CPI markets in the fast-growing southeast region of the state. This market is adjacent to the second largest port in Georgia and is positioned on two highly trafficked freight highways and a Class I railroad hub, all of which are vital corridors for transporting goods across the state and beyond. The addition of this greenfield facility strengthens CPI's position in a growing market and further supports the Company's existing workforce.

Smith added, "As we grow relative market share throughout our southeastern footprint, we continually evaluate attractive opportunities to make wise investments that compound and grow shareholder value."

