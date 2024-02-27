Construction Partners, Inc. to Participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Construction Partners, Inc.

27 Feb, 2024, 16:15 ET

DOTHAN, Ala., Feb. 27, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across six southeastern states, today announced that members of the Company's management team are scheduled to meet with investors at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 4 and 5, 2024.  The Company's "Fire Side Chat" discussion on March 5th at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time/6:30 a.m. Central Time will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the Company's website at http://ir.constructionpartners.net/events-and-presentations.

About Construction Partners, Inc.
Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across six southeastern states. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, the company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Contact:
Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]
(713) 529-6600

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.

