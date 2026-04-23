Construction Projects in Hospitality Risk Delays and Rework Without Early IT Resourcing, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With hotels, casinos, and venues investing in new builds, renovations, and expansions, many organizations fail to treat IT as a core stakeholder in construction projects. New findings from Info-Tech Research Group show that when IT is brought in late, key technology requirements are missed, timelines are compressed, and rework increases project risk. The firm's recent blueprint, Build a Construction IT Resourcing Plan in Hospitality, provides a phased methodology and practical tools to help IT leaders identify staffing gaps, align resources to construction milestones, quantify delivery risk, and secure executive support before projects fall behind.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Hospitality construction projects are becoming more dependent on technology at every stage, yet IT is still too often engaged after major planning decisions have already been made. Newly published research insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that this late involvement can leave organizations with overlooked requirements, constrained staffing, and reactive delivery during critical construction phases. The global research and advisory firm's blueprint, Build a Construction IT Resourcing Plan in Hospitality, outlines a structured approach to help CIOs and IT leaders assess project complexity, map staffing needs across the construction timeline, and build a stronger case for resourcing before delays and cost pressures escalate.

Info-Tech Research Group's Build a Construction IT Resourcing Plan in Hospitality blueprint details a phased methodology to help IT leaders identify staffing gaps, align resources to construction milestones, quantify delivery risk, and secure executive support before projects fall behind. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

IT is embedded across nearly every layer of hospitality construction, from Wi-Fi, mobile key access, and climate control in hotels to security systems, gaming infrastructure, and digital signage in casinos and venues. However, Info-Tech's research shows that many organizations still treat IT as a downstream support function, leaving teams to absorb major construction demands while continuing to run daily operations. The firm's blueprint emphasizes that without early planning and a resourcing model tied to project phases, IT teams are forced into short-term trade-offs that limit scalability, increase rework, and weaken long-term business value.

"Hospitality construction projects do not fail on technology alone; they fail when technology requirements are discovered too late," says August Hummelbrunner, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "CIOs need to align IT staffing to the construction timeline from the outset so they can protect ongoing operations, reduce rework, and ensure the final environment is ready to support the business on day one."

Key Challenges IT Leaders Face in Hospitality Construction Projects

Despite growing dependence on technology across hospitality environments, IT leaders continue to face structural obstacles that make construction support harder to plan and fund. Info-Tech's research highlights several challenges that can undermine delivery if they are not addressed early:

IT is often excluded from early project planning, leaving critical technology requirements undiscovered until late in the construction lifecycle.

Existing IT teams must support construction while maintaining day-to-day operations, creating major capacity strain.

Resource gaps often appear across timing, headcount, skills, and budget, increasing delivery risk across phases.

IT initiatives are frequently undervalued because technical requirements are not translated clearly into business impact.

Late-stage technology changes can force organizations into short-term fixes instead of scalable, future-ready solutions.

Info-Tech's Framework for Construction IT Resourcing in the Hospitality Industry

To help organizations move from reactive staffing to proactive planning, Info-Tech recommends a phased, construction-aligned approach. The Build a Construction IT Resourcing Plan in Hospitality blueprint details the following priorities for CIOs and IT leaders:

Define resourcing and identify gaps: Collect project data, assess technology complexity, and establish a baseline for the IT effort required across the project.

Collect project data, assess technology complexity, and establish a baseline for the IT effort required across the project. Map resources to construction phases: Align roles and staffing requirements to key construction milestones so the right support is in place at the right time.

Align roles and staffing requirements to key construction milestones so the right support is in place at the right time. Assess risks tied to under-resourcing: Evaluate timing, headcount, skill, and budget gaps to determine where the project is most exposed.

Evaluate timing, headcount, skill, and budget gaps to determine where the project is most exposed. Create a sustainable resourcing plan: Identify the right mix of hiring, external support, redistribution, or upskilling to close gaps without disrupting core operations.

Identify the right mix of hiring, external support, redistribution, or upskilling to close gaps without disrupting core operations. Present the case to executives: Use resourcing data, gap analysis, and executive-ready materials to secure buy-in and funding before project pressure intensifies.

The firm's Build a Construction IT Resourcing Plan in Hospitality blueprint includes a phased methodology, a Hospitality Construction IT Resourcing Timeline Tool, and a presentation template to help organizations assess staffing requirements, compare them against available capacity, and communicate the business risks of under-resourcing. By applying Info-Tech's approach, hospitality IT leaders can position IT as a strategic stakeholder earlier in the construction process, reduce costly rework, and improve readiness for both project delivery and long-term operations.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including August Hummelbrunner, and full access to the Build a Construction IT Resourcing Plan in Hospitality blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group