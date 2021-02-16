Construction Resources, a Major Design and Construction Supply Company in the Southeast, Opens New Luxury Stone Overstock Gallery

DECATUR, Ga., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Resources (CR), LLC, an Atlanta-based design and construction supply company, opens its doors to a newly remodeled, luxury stone remnant and overstock kitchen and bath storefront in Decatur, GA. The new CR Overstock Gallery offers a unique product selection, including luxury natural stones, marbles and quartzites as well as quartz countertop remnants, packaged light fixtures, and scratch-and-dent appliances, for both commercial and residential spaces.

CR Overstock Gallery was designed with the core of CR's vision in mind - to provide customers with an unparalleled shopping experience that features array of materials in one location. This new business venture simultaneously aligns with CR's ambition for physical expansion and towards revolutionizing the home product selection process.

"The goal in opening this new facility is to provide an unmatched experience for designers, architects and retail customers alike when they come in to select luxury stone pieces for their smaller design projects," said Mitch Hires, CEO of CR. "Now, visitors have the opportunity to add luxury into every space, because they can opt for remnant materials in lieu of purchasing full slabs, as is typically required of most stone suppliers. The location also offers products like lighting and appliances in the same space, with the hope of simplifying project planning," he added.

While this new location boasts a wide selection of high-end natural stone, marble and quartzite remnants (partial slabs), CR's Overstock Gallery will also offer overstock quartz slabs from leading manufacturers such as Cambria, Silestone, Caesarstone and more.

"This gallery is unlike any other remnant material selection facility in the Atlanta area," stated Brett Gowans, Director of Operations for the Atlanta Surfaces Division. "It provides a solution for individuals with a diverse set of design needs. The clean, spacious environment is a stark contrast from dark and dusty wholesale warehouses buyers may be used to visiting. By combining an assortment of products with the expertise of our knowledgeable design consultants and project managers, we believe this new location will exceed client expectations, taking the 'overstock' shopping experience to a new level."

CR Overstock Gallery is located at 185 Laredo Drive, Decatur, GA, 30030 and will be open to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The company will service clients within Greater Atlanta and surrounding cities, such as Marietta, Sandy Springs and Newnan, GA. As with all of CR's locations, the CR Overstock Gallery is following all local and federal guidelines for health and safety in regard to the Coronavirus pandemic in order to provide a safe shopping and working environment. Customers are required to wear face coverings while visiting.

About Construction Resources

Since its founding in 1970, Construction Resources, LLC has provided residential and commercial builders/remodelers, as well as homeowners, with a one-stop shop for their home building and remodeling projects, making them the leading design authority in the Southeast. Several divisions lie under the Construction Resources parent brand, including CR Home, CR Lighting, Sewell Appliance, ARD Distributors and UMI, LLC. As a provider of multiple categories of products, including appliances, countertops, lighting, tile and flooring and more, the company has full-service design centers and showroom locations in Atlanta, Decatur and Sandy Springs, GA; Santa Rosa Beach, FL; and Birmingham, AL. For more information visit www.ConstructionResourcesUSA.com.

