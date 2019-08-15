Construction Resources Further Promotes Industry Development

DEKALB, Ga., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Resources LLC (CR Home), an Atlanta-based design and construction supply company, co-hosted a festive and successful event with the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) in celebration of their lighting showroom's one-year anniversary and the organization's monthly networking mixer.

Featuring hundreds of lighting fixtures, fireplaces and much more

With nearly 100 industry professionals in attendance, including contractors, designers, and suppliers, Construction Resources demonstrated its continued commitment to the development and training of the remodeling industry. Additionally, the company regularly offers trade professionals opportunities to fulfill annual certification credits through continued education courses and hosts try-before-you-buy product demonstrations for consumers at their multiple locations in the southeast of the United States.

Following the original build-out of the space last year, Construction Resources has since added a modern new central feature to the showroom. A linear single-sided Heat & Glo Foundation Series gas fireplace surrounded in Dekton's Arga. The lighting showroom, located in Decatur, Georgia, displays hundreds of indoor/outdoor fixtures as well as fireplaces and garage doors for customer selections.

"CR Home has been a faithful member for many years and their support has been instrumental in the success of our association," said Kathryn Stempler, NARI's Atlanta Executive Director. "We were pleased to help CR Home Lighting celebrate their one-year anniversary in a lively atmosphere and stunning showroom, which made for an unforgettable evening."

Construction Resources and all of its subsidiaries, including Builder Specialties, Colonial Lighting, and Sewell, carry out their vision to be a true one-stop resource for design efficiency and functionality through excellent customer service standards, innovative product offerings, and high-quality installations. "Our company is committed to transforming the product selection experience through our multiple locations with the purpose of expanding our service reach and promoting trade networking and development," added Mitch Hires, CEO of Construction Resources. "We are always pleased to welcome NARI and all of our association partners."

About Construction Resources

Construction Resources, LLC, founded in 1970, provides residential and commercial builders/remodelers as well as homeowners with a one-stop-shop for their kitchen, bath and home design needs. Construction Resources offers products from multiple divisions, including CR Home Design Center, Builder Specialties, Sewell Appliance, Colonial Lighting, Atlanta Marble Mfg, Atlanta Kitchen, Atlanta Glass & Mirror, Builders Floor Covering & Tile, Florida Bath & Surfaces, National Stoneworks, ARD and CR Home of Alabama. As a provider of multiple categories of products, Construction Resources allows customers to simplify their ordering, scheduling and vendor process by dealing with just one salesperson and company. The company has full-service design centers and showroom locations in Decatur, Buckhead, Sandy Springs and Sandy Hill, Georgia; Santa Rosa Beach, Destin and Panama City, Florida; and Birmingham, Alabama. For more information, visit www.ConstructionResourcesUSA.com.

