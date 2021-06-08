Construction SaaS Extracker announces $5.3 million Series A

"Our mission has always been to help subcontractors, general contractors and owners communicate more effectively," said Cameron Page, founder and CEO of Extracker. "This investment means Extracker will continue adding value by helping the industry mitigate financial risk, improve operating performance, and streamline the end-to-end client experience."

With over a decade of commercial construction experience, Page saw firsthand how internal financial systems caused companies to communicate outside those systems through email, spreadsheets and carbon copy paper.

"When I was a project manager, many projects ran over budget because there was no software available that made it easy to keep track of time and material tags or change order request logs in real-time," said Page. "Extracker has become that solution and is now the source of truth between hundreds of contractors regarding change orders."

For more information, visit www.extracker.com .

About Extracker

Extracker is construction's only change order communication platform. We help subcontractors, general contractors and owners communicate project change order requests and time and material tags in an easy-to-use collaborative cloud-based log so companies can always be on the same page. Along with our powerful communication platform, Extracker includes features like digital time and material tags, easy to use change order templates and more to further streamline the process. For more information, visit www.extracker.com .

