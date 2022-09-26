Construction Safety Helmets Market Size to Grow by USD 551.17 million, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Construction Safety Helmets Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 551.17 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Safety Helmets Market 2022-2026

Construction Safety Helmets Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

HDPE - size and forecast 2021-2026

Polyethylene - size and forecast 2021-2026

Fiberglass - size and forecast 2021-2026

Polycarbonate - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Construction Safety Helmets Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Material Segment

The HDPE segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. HDPE can be molded to manufacture various safety helmets. These helmets have a locking system, ventilation system, suspension system, side slots, and rain gutter system. Such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The construction industry in the region is expected to grow during the forecast period. This is because of the need for new infrastructure to provide residential and commercial spaces for the increasing urban population. These factors are driving the growth of this region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries in the construction safety helmets market in APAC.

Market Drivers and Trends

The robust growth in the construction industry is driving the growth of the market. The spending in the construction industry is expected to increase in APAC during the next five years. Countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, and Myanmar are expected to witness growth in the construction market. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for construction safety helmets during the forecast period.

Ergonomically designed helmets are a trend in the market. The integration of ergonomics in construction safety helmets enhances comfort. Regulatory bodies such as OSHA are creating awareness about the benefits of ergonomics. Such factors will further support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Construction Safety Helmets Companies

3M Co.

Co. Alpha Solway Ltd.

Centurion Safety Products Ltd.

Concord Helmet and Safety Products Pvt. Ltd.

Delta Plus Group

Engelbert Strauss GmbH and Co. KG

Fire Safe Solutions and Consultants

Greateagle Safety Products Co. Ltd.

Hengshui Kai Yuan FRP Products Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

JSP Ltd.

KASK Spa

Mallcom India Ltd.

MSA Safety Inc.

NAFFCO FZCO

Performance Fabrics Inc. DBA HexArmor

Protective Industrial Products Inc

Sure Safety India Ltd .

. Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd.

uvex group

Construction Safety Helmets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 551.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Alpha Solway Ltd., Centurion Safety Products Ltd., Concord Helmet and Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., Delta Plus Group, Engelbert Strauss GmbH and Co. KG, Fire Safe Solutions and Consultants, Greateagle Safety Products Co. Ltd., Hengshui Kai Yuan FRP Products Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., KARAM group, KASK Spa, Mallcom India Ltd., MSA Safety Inc., NAFFCO FZCO, Performance Fabrics Inc. DBA HexArmor, Sure Safety India Ltd., Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd., and uvex group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 101: 3M Co. - Overview

Exhibit 102: 3M Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: 3M Co. - Key news

Exhibit 104: 3M Co. - Key offerings

