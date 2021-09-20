Construction Scaffolding Rental Market analysis in Construction & Engineering Industry | $ 2.61 Bn growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Free Sample Report Available for Construction Scaffolding Rental Market!

Technavio's construction scaffolding rental market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover - market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, market size and forecast, market segmentation, geographical insights, and competitive Landscape.

Top Key players of Construction Scaffolding Rental Market:

Altrad Group

American Scaffolding Inc.

ASA SCAFFOLDING SERVICES LTD

Ashtead Group Plc

Brand Industrial Services Inc.

Condor S.p.A.

Pee Kay Scaffolding and Shuttering Ltd.

The Brock Group

United Rentals Inc.

The construction scaffolding rental market will be affected by the incorporation of advanced technologies. Apart from this, other market trends include improved productivity and safety and the introduction of scaffolding robots.

In addition, a rise in construction activities in developing countries will aid in market growth. Increasing penetration of rentals and stringent safety regulations will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Split by Product

Supported



Mobile



Suspended

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Split by End-user

Non-residential



Residential

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Split by Application

New Construction



Refurbishment



Demolition

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Split by Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The regional distribution of construction scaffolding rental market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2021-2025.

The construction scaffolding rental market research report sheds light on foremost regions: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global construction scaffolding rental industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global construction scaffolding rental industry in 2025?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction scaffolding rental industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global construction scaffolding rental market?

The construction scaffolding rental market research report presents critical information and factual data about the construction scaffolding rental industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in construction scaffolding rental market study.

The product range of the construction scaffolding rental industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the construction scaffolding rental market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

The construction scaffolding rental market research report gives an overview of the construction scaffolding rental industry by analyzing various key segments of this construction scaffolding rental market based on the product, end-user, application, and geography industries. The regional distribution of the construction scaffolding rental market is across the globe are considered for this construction scaffolding rental industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the construction scaffolding rental market over the period from 2021 to the forecasted year.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Supported - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Suspended - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

New Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Refurbishment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Demolition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



