Construction Scaffolding Rental Market analysis in Construction & Engineering Industry | $ 2.61 Bn growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Sep 20, 2021, 09:00 ET
The construction scaffolding rental market is expected to grow by USD 2.61 billion a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period of 2021-2025. Technavio's latest report on the construction scaffolding rental market is segmented by Product, End-user, Application, and Geography and covers all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis for business needs & impeccable growth strategies.
Technavio's construction scaffolding rental market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover - market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, market size and forecast, market segmentation, geographical insights, and competitive Landscape.
Top Key players of Construction Scaffolding Rental Market:
- Altrad Group
- American Scaffolding Inc.
- ASA SCAFFOLDING SERVICES LTD
- Ashtead Group Plc
- Brand Industrial Services Inc.
- Condor S.p.A.
- Pee Kay Scaffolding and Shuttering Ltd.
- The Brock Group
- United Rentals Inc.
The construction scaffolding rental market will be affected by the incorporation of advanced technologies. Apart from this, other market trends include improved productivity and safety and the introduction of scaffolding robots.
In addition, a rise in construction activities in developing countries will aid in market growth. Increasing penetration of rentals and stringent safety regulations will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.
- Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Split by Product
- Supported
- Mobile
- Suspended
- Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Split by End-user
- Non-residential
- Residential
- Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Split by Application
- New Construction
- Refurbishment
- Demolition
- Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Split by Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
The regional distribution of construction scaffolding rental market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2021-2025.
The construction scaffolding rental market research report sheds light on foremost regions: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global construction scaffolding rental industry by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global construction scaffolding rental industry in 2025?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction scaffolding rental industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global construction scaffolding rental market?
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Construction Equipment Rental Market - Global construction equipment rental market is segmented by product (ECRCE and MHE) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market - Global HVAC rental equipment market is segmented by end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
The construction scaffolding rental market research report presents critical information and factual data about the construction scaffolding rental industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in construction scaffolding rental market study.
The product range of the construction scaffolding rental industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the construction scaffolding rental market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.
The construction scaffolding rental market research report gives an overview of the construction scaffolding rental industry by analyzing various key segments of this construction scaffolding rental market based on the product, end-user, application, and geography industries. The regional distribution of the construction scaffolding rental market is across the globe are considered for this construction scaffolding rental industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the construction scaffolding rental market over the period from 2021 to the forecasted year.
