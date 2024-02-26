Construction Scaffolding Rental Market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, 42% of Market Growth is Expected in APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction scaffolding rental market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,785.87 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.86%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. APAC is set to contribute 42% by 2027, driven by regional trends and market drivers. China leads, with India and Japan following suit, fueled by rapid urbanization and government support for housing and infrastructure. Japan's steady growth stems from infrastructure investments, while China focuses on smart city development, with around 500 pilot projects underway. India aims for 100 smart cities, boosting scaffold demand. Indonesia invites private investors for infrastructure development, further stimulating market growth. Overall, APAC's promising outlook and increasing investments in industrial and infrastructural projects will propel regional market expansion. Download the sample report

Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2785.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany

The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in global construction activities, stringent safety regulations, and the increasing penetration of rentals.

Technavio categorizes the global construction scaffolding rental market as a part of the construction and engineering market, which covers companies that are primarily engaged in non-residential construction, including engineering service providers and EPC contractors. Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Altrad Group, American Scaffolding, Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., Approved Access Ltd., ASA SCAFFOLDING SERVICES Ltd., Ashtead Group Plc, Associates Scaffolding Co. Inc., ASW Scaffolding Ltd., Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC, Brand Industrial Services Inc., CALLMAC Scaffolding UK Ltd., Coles Groundworks Ltd., Condor S.p.A., Hi-Tech Scaffolding Pvt. Ltd., Modern China Scaffolding Manufacturing Ltd., Pee Kay Scaffolding & Shuttering Ltd., Shiv Scaffolding and Shuttering, Southwest Scaffolding and Supply Co., The Brock Group, and United Rentals Inc.

Customer landscape

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (new construction, refurbishment, and demolition) and product (supported, mobile, and suspended), end-user (non-residential, and residential).

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Supported:

The supported segment grew gradually by USD 6,683.18 million between 2017 and 2021. Supported scaffolds are generally used in construction sites. They are also used in the construction of infrastructure, such as bridges and flyovers. The governments of several countries are increasing investments in improving infrastructure. The rise in such investments will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Construction Scaffolding Rental Market is witnessing a surge in demand due to infrastructure projects globally. The construction industry's growth, driven by government investment, stimulates scaffolding demand. Market drivers like construction and mining operations propel the need for reliable scaffolding solutions. Secondary research indicates market trends favoring rental industry growth. Primary research and analyst reviews provide insights into innovations like digital services for equipment service tracking & mapping. Amidst challenges such as pandemics, construction firms and contractors rely on scaffolding rental to maintain operations. Worldwide supply chain disruptions emphasize the importance of efficient rental services. Crews benefit from advanced building equipment, ensuring safety and productivity on-site.

In the sector of construction, scaffolding plays a pivotal role in ensuring safety, facilitating construction activities at various heights and structures. The scaffolding rental market is witnessing rapid growth, especially in developing countries where construction projects like the Trans-Sumatra Toll Road and high-speed rail projects demand efficient solutions. Advanced economies also contribute significantly to the world's construction market share, driving the demand for scaffolding systems. Feasibility studies are conducted to determine the most suitable types of scaffolding for diverse projects, emphasizing safety measures. Companies in this sector focus on materials, construction, and maintenance to provide reliable solutions. As the construction industry evolves, scaffolding rental services become indispensable for projects of all scales and complexities.

In the Construction Scaffolding Rental Market, components like lightweight materials such as aluminum and steel are pivotal. Construction and maintenance activities rely heavily on scaffolding, which is assembled and disassembled as needed. Workers at the worksite utilize scaffolding to access solutions for working at varying heights safely. The demand for scaffolding rental is driven by the construction industry and its myriad projects worldwide. Market dynamics dictate the market scope and global market trend analysis, highlighting the importance of adapting products to meet evolving application needs. Scaffolding plays a crucial role in building processes, reflecting its integral position within the industry.

