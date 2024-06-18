Construction Scaffolding Rental Market size is set to grow by USD 3.10 billion from 2024-2028, rise in global construction activities to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global construction scaffolding rental market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.10 bilion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.15% during the forecast period. rise in global construction activities is driving market growth, with a trend towards introduction of scaffolding robots However, shortage of skilled labor poses a challenge.Key market players include Altrad Group, American Scaffolding, Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., Approved Access Ltd., ASA SCAFFOLDING SERVICES Ltd., Ashtead Group Plc, Associates Scaffolding Co. Inc., ASW Scaffolding Ltd., Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC, Brand Industrial Services Inc., CALLMAC Scaffolding UK Ltd., Coles Groundworks Ltd., Condor S.p.A., Hi Tech Scaffolding Pvt. Ltd., Modern China Scaffolding Manufacturing Ltd., Pee Kay Scaffolding and Shuttering Ltd., Shiv Scaffolding and Shuttering, Southwest Scaffolding and Supply Co., The Brock Group, and United Rentals Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global construction scaffolding rental market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Supported, Mobile, and Suspended), Application (New Construction, Refurbishment, and Demolition), End-user (Non-residential and Residential), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Altrad Group, American Scaffolding, Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., Approved Access Ltd., ASA SCAFFOLDING SERVICES Ltd., Ashtead Group Plc, Associates Scaffolding Co. Inc., ASW Scaffolding Ltd., Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC, Brand Industrial Services Inc., CALLMAC Scaffolding UK Ltd., Coles Groundworks Ltd., Condor S.p.A., Hi Tech Scaffolding Pvt. Ltd., Modern China Scaffolding Manufacturing Ltd., Pee Kay Scaffolding and Shuttering Ltd., Shiv Scaffolding and Shuttering, Southwest Scaffolding and Supply Co., The Brock Group, and United Rentals Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The construction scaffolding rental market experiences growth through technological advances, including ERP software solutions. These systems streamline processes like inventory management, delivery tracking, and automatic billing for rental providers. Key vendors, such as Orion Software, Scaftech, and ARM, offer ERP software. RFID technology, used by companies like Altrad, enhances equipment monitoring and availability checks. These advanced technologies reduce lead times and improve overall efficiency in the market.

The scaffolding rental market is experiencing significant growth, with demand coming from various construction projects. Key players in this market include suppliers and contractors. The use of scaffolding is essential for constructing and maintaining buildings, especially tall structures. Scaffolding types include suspended scaffolds, tube and clamp scaffolds, and system scaffolds. Safety is a top priority, with regulations requiring regular inspections and certifications. The market is also seeing trends towards more sustainable and eco-friendly scaffolding solutions. Additionally, advancements in technology are leading to the development of smart scaffolds, which offer increased efficiency and safety. Overall, the construction scaffolding rental market is a vital sector, providing essential infrastructure for the construction industry.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The construction scaffolding rental market faces a significant challenge due to the shortage of skilled labor. With over 2.3 million workers in the US construction industry utilizing scaffolds, proper erection and dismantling are crucial for safety and project efficiency. OSHA mandates that scaffold erectors hold relevant degrees or experience. This requirement, adopted by numerous countries, contributes to the labor shortage. New Zealand , for instance, is experiencing this issue during its construction industry growth. Delays in scaffolding installation and dismantling ensue, impacting construction timelines in the UK and other regions. Additionally, scaffolding is vital for industrial maintenance, particularly in refineries in the US, further highlighting the need for a skilled workforce. To tackle this issue, countries like New Zealand offer vocational courses in engineering to cultivate a skilled labor pool for the construction industry.

, for instance, is experiencing this issue during its construction industry growth. Delays in scaffolding installation and dismantling ensue, impacting construction timelines in the UK and other regions. Additionally, scaffolding is vital for industrial maintenance, particularly in refineries in the US, further highlighting the need for a skilled workforce. To tackle this issue, countries like offer vocational courses in engineering to cultivate a skilled labor pool for the construction industry. The construction scaffolding rental market faces several challenges. The demand for scaffolding is high due to the increasing number of construction projects. However, the supply of scaffolding may not always meet this demand, leading to shortages and price fluctuations. Another challenge is the cost of renting scaffolding, which can be significant for large projects. Additionally, the safety and compliance requirements for scaffolding use can be complex and time-consuming. Furthermore, the transportation and installation of scaffolding can also add to the overall cost and complexity of a project. Lastly, the durability and quality of scaffolding are crucial factors, as substandard equipment can lead to accidents and delays.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This construction scaffolding rental market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Supported

1.2 Mobile

1.3 Suspended Application 2.1 New Construction

2.2 Refurbishment

2.3 Demolition End-user 3.1 Non-residential

3.2 Residential Geography 4.1 APAC

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Middle East and Africa

and 4.5 South America

1.1 Supported- Construction scaffolding rental market experiences significant growth due to increased infrastructure investments. Governments, like India, allocate substantial funds for infrastructure development, driving the demand for supported scaffolds. Between 2019 and 2023, India plans to invest USD1.4 trillion, with USD750 billion allocated for railway infrastructure alone. This investment trend boosts the market growth for supported scaffolds, which hold a major market share.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Construction Scaffolding Rental Market is a significant segment of the infrastructure market, catering to the needs of the construction and mining industries. This market is driven by the demand for building supplies and construction equipment in the context of non-residential construction ventures. The market situation is influenced by automatic service updates and the production of smarter machinery. Raw material prices also play a crucial role in shaping the market dynamics. The market research report indicates a growing trend towards marine scaffolding and the employment of construction staff for efficient scaffolding installation and dismantling. Manufacturing bases in various regions contribute to the market's expansion. The market's ranking is determined by factors such as quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

Market Research Overview

The Construction Scaffolding Rental Market is a significant sector within the construction industry, providing essential infrastructure for various projects. This market caters to the rental needs of scaffolding, a vital component in building and infrastructure development. Scaffolding is used for various purposes, including providing a safe working platform, facilitating access to hard-to-reach areas, and supporting heavy loads during construction. The market offers different types of scaffolding, such as system scaffolding, tube and clamp scaffolding, and suspended scaffolding, among others. The demand for construction scaffolding rental services is driven by factors like increasing construction activities, the need for safety and compliance with regulations, and the preference for rental over purchase due to cost savings. The market is competitive, with numerous players offering a range of scaffolding solutions to cater to diverse client requirements.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Supported



Mobile



Suspended

Application

New Construction



Refurbishment



Demolition

End-user

Non-residential



Residential

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio