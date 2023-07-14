Construction Sealants Market worth $5.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Construction Sealants Market by Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Polysulfide), Application (Glazing, Flooring & Joining, Sanitary & Kitchen), End-use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2023 to USD 5.7 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.6%. The growth of the global construction sealants market is primarily driven by the increasing usage of silicone, hybrid, and polyurethane sealants. Polyurethane has made significant contributions to sealant bonding technology, making several different feedstock materials available for manufacturing sealants that exhibit a broad spectrum of performance characteristics.

Polyurethane is the fastest-growing resin type segment of the overall construction sealants market.

Polyurethane sealants are polymers that contain urethane linkages in the molecular backbone, regardless of the chemical composition of the rest of the chain. Thus, a urethane sealant can be based on a wide range of polymers, given that they can be reacted to form a urethane linkage. These polymers may comprise different aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbons, esters, ethers, amides, urea, and allophanate groups. This, in turn, results in the availability of a very wide range of raw materials for different formulations.

Glazing is the fastest application segment in the construction sealants market during the forecast period.

Glazing is the fastest application segment in the construction sealants market. There is increasing demand for sealants that provide flexibility and resist cracks under extreme weather conditions in hospitals, houses, public buildings, schools, and entertainment parks. Polyurethane sealants are used for installing, assembling, and repairing glass. They can be either used for structural glazing or conventional glazing, depending upon the requirement of the application.

Asia Pacific is the largest construction sealants market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the construction sealants market globally. Factors such as rapidly growing construction activities and an increasing and huge addressable population base are driving the construction sealants market in the Asia Pacific region. China has been the driving force behind the rapid expansion of the construction sealants market in the Asia Pacific region and across the globe.

Key Market Players

The key players operating in the market are 3M (US), Arkema (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and H.B. Fuller (US).

