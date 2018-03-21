Construction Set to Begin on Digi-Key's 1-Million-Square-Foot Product Distribution Center Expansion in Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, will begin construction of its new facility in Thief River Falls next month. The four-story product distribution center will provide an additional 2.2 million square feet of usable space to the company's existing Thief River Falls facilities, and will occupy an overall footprint of 1 million square feet. The initial investment is projected at more than $300 Million.

Digi-Key reported 26% growth worldwide in 2017, with sales topping $2.3 Billion, exceeding the $2 Billion mark for the first time in the company's history. The company's success, driven by its employees' dedication to customer service, has allowed Digi-Key to add over 170 employees in 2017, 140 in Thief River Falls.

"Our original commitment was to generate 100 new jobs in Thief River Falls per year over 10 years, above and beyond our 2017 base of 3,200, which was conservative, so we are exceeding our projected employment already," stated Rick Trontvet, Vice President of Administration.

Dave Doherty, President and Chief Operating Officer at Digi-Key Electronics, stated, "As our worldwide revenue growth continues, Digi-Key will need to add more team members in Thief River Falls to keep pace with our growth that has been more than double of others in our industry."

Digi-Key's new expansion will contribute an additional $500 million in economic output, and will bring 250-300 construction employees to Thief River Falls to construct and operationalize the new facility over three years.

Digi-Key Electronics, based in Thief River Falls, Minn., is a global, full-service distributor of both prototype/design and production quantities of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. With over 1.4 million products in stock and an impressive selection of online resources, Digi-Key is committed to stocking the broadest range of electronic components in the industry and providing the best service possible to its customers. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering is available at www.digikey.com/.

