Construction Set to Begin on Irvine's First Senior Living Community Project in Over 20 Years

350-unit, eight-story building will offer luxury residential option for seniors.

IRVINE, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbert South Bay Partners announces that construction is now scheduled on THE JAMES senior living community located at 16542 Millikan Ave., Irvine, CA, 92606. Described as a game changer for area seniors, the eight-story upscale rental community will offer residents a contemporary, active lifestyle in a prime location with walking access to Irvine-Tustin's vibrant shopping area, The District at Tustin Legacy. The leasing office for THE JAMES will open early 2024 with occupancy planned for summer of 2025.

In an eight-story mid-rise at the corner of Barranca Parkway and Millikan Avenue, The James will be an upscale, Irvine-style senior living community. In addition to independent living, The James will offer assisted living and memory care on the premises.

Boasting a unique hospitality-focused approach to senior living – and recent success with the elegant and quickly filling community, The Variel, in Woodland Hills, California – developer Harbert South Bay Partners anticipates THE JAMES will turn heads in Irvine, Tustin and beyond. With almost 30 years of senior living development experience, Harbert South Bay Partners is no stranger to the unique needs of older adults.

"With the overwhelming reception of our Woodland Hills community and our emerging project in San Clemente, we continue to push the boundaries of what traditional senior living looks and feels like in California," says Patrick McGonigle, CEO for Harbert South Bay Partners. "We couldn't be happier about bringing this level of elegance, comfort and concierge service to seniors in Irvine."

THE JAMES will include 350 units with 210 of those being independent living, 110 assisted living and 30 memory care.

THE JAMES' architecture features contemporary, clean lines and a modern aesthetic celebrating the Southern California lifestyle. The building will sit on three acres – half of that designated for massive courtyards with outdoor gathering spaces and landscaped gardens. A koi pond, natural plantings featuring native flora and walking paths are also part of the plan.

THE JAMES will be managed by Momentum Senior Living, a Southern California-based company providing management and operational services to senior living communities in California.

"We've set the bar very high for THE JAMES, including high-quality services and the very latest concepts in wellness for seniors," said Josh Johnson, Momentum CEO. "We continue to see Southern California embrace this higher standard of senior living, and we're excited about what the future holds for the area's older adults looking for something beyond the traditional in retirement."

About Harbert South Bay Partners:

Since 1994, Harbert South Bay Partners has developed superior quality senior living communities, totaling more than 11,000 residences. A key part of Harbert South Bay Partners' business model involves staying on the leading edge of trends that align with today's seniors. This includes pioneering new approaches in building design, as well as partnering with companies that provide safe, high-quality, state-of-the-art care for seniors. Harbert South Bay Partners is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and has just under 2,000 units under construction or in design/pre-development throughout the U.S.

About Momentum Senior Living:

Orange County-based Momentum Senior Living brings extensive experience guiding senior living communities across the U.S., and particularly in Southern California. Momentum assures a laser focus on helping residents stay connected and inspired through shared events, experiences, tastes and technology. Plus, Momentum's holistic approach encompasses all aspects of life, including the mind, body, spirit and environment. So, residents experience a lifestyle and community culture focused on their total well-being. Headquartered in Southern California, Momentum is uniquely suited to manage senior living in the area with the two principals having served over 4,000 residents in seven senior communities in Southern California.

For further information:

Patrick McGonigle

CEO

Harbert South Bay Partners, LLC

4514 Cole Ave., Suite 1500

Dallas, TX 75205

(214) 370-2650

harbert.net

[email protected]

Josh Johnson

Chief Executive Officer

Momentum Senior Living

18100 Von Karman Ave., Suite 170

Irvine, CA 92612

(833) 937-8229

momentumseniorliving.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Harbert South Bay Partners, LLC