Construction Site Safety Improves With Giatec's New SmartBooster™ Device

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giatec, world leader in concrete testing technologies, has announced the release of the SmartBooster™. This intuitive device extends the range of users' smartphones' Bluetooth signal, making it possible to connect to the company's award-winning SmartRock® wireless concrete sensors from up to 50% further away. This makes it easier and safer for contractors to collect concrete data.

SmartBooster intuitive device for extending the wireless signal range of a smartphone

A smartphone is designed to only communicate with devices in close proximity. With the SmartBooster device and an extended Bluetooth signal, real-time data from multiple SmartRock sensors across a user's jobsite are automatically collected. This provides contractors and project managers constant access to data and insights on how their concrete is performing from anywhere on the construction site.

"We are excited to release the SmartBooster device to the market. This product will greatly enhance the user experience of our SmartRock customers and, with an extended signal range, reassure them that their safety is guaranteed while collecting data from their jobsite," says Giatec Director of Product Development Mustafa Salehi.

SmartBooster is designed to automatically detect and seamlessly connect with the SmartRock sensors on a user's jobsite. SmartRock is the most widely used wireless concrete sensor, currently being implemented in over 8,000 construction projects across 80 countries worldwide. As the first truly wireless sensor introduced to the market in 2015, SmartRock is the leading concrete maturity sensor for accurate monitoring of concrete curing and hardening. Unlike time-consuming and error-prone break tests, or cumbersome wired sensors, Giatec's patented maturity sensor uses a highly accurate ASTM-approved testing method. Together with the Giatec 360™ platform and SmartHub™ remote monitoring system, this has enabled faster, safer, and more economical concrete construction.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every jobsite. Giatec's suite of hardware and software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), including wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT), to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle. For more information, visit www.giatec.ca.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dobrila Moogk, Vice President, Marketing

Tel: +1 (877) 497-6278 ext. 9280

[email protected]

Related Images

smartbooster.png

SmartBooster

SmartBooster intuitive device for extending the wireless signal range of a smartphone

Related Links

SmartRock

SmartBooster

SOURCE Giatec Scientific Inc.