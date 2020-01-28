Construction Supply Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Acquires Hub Construction Specialties

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group, a Houston-based middle market private equity firm, announced that its portfolio company, Construction Supply Group ("CSG"), has completed the acquisition of Hub Construction Specialties, Inc. ("Hub"). Operating 15 branch locations throughout California and Arizona, Hub is a construction supply and concrete accessory provider, serving customers for over 60 years.

Construction Supply Group is a leader in the distribution of specialty construction materials, accessories and tools, primarily for professional concrete and masonry contractors in the United States and Canada. The company has over 130 branches with approximately 2,000+ employees and offers over 60,000 SKUs to over 65,000 customers.

The partnership with Hub expands CSG's footprint in California's attractive Inland Empire. "Hub's established presence in the industry and strong vendor relationships are a welcome addition to CSG's overall efforts and will help provide a greater national reach," said Mitch Williams, CEO of Construction Supply Group. "We are looking forward to partnering with the Hub team."

The acquisition of Hub Construction Specialties is Construction Supply Group's nineteenth acquisition since inception. The company will continue to seek growth opportunities to better serve its customers.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 56 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $10.0 billion. Currently, Sterling has over $2.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

