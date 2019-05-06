Construction Supply Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes Three Acquisitions

HOUSTON, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group, a Houston-based middle market private equity firm, announced that its portfolio company, Construction Supply Group ("CSG"), has completed the acquisitions of Best Materials, Advantage Construction Supply and Spec-West Concrete Systems. Best Materials is a construction supply e-commerce platform based in Phoenix, Arizona. Advantage and Spec-West are concrete and construction supply providers with a combined four branches in California.

Construction Supply Group is a leader in the distribution of specialty construction materials, accessories and tools, primarily for professional concrete and masonry contractors in the United States and Canada. The company holds the clear number two position in the industry and is four times larger than its next closest competitor. The company has over 100 branches with over 1,300 employees and offers over 60,000 SKUs to nearly 50,000 customers.

With these additions, Construction Supply Group will have the leading market position in the Sacramento, California market and will have a further enhanced e-commerce capability. The three acquisitions result in a total of sixteen regional businesses acquired under Sterling's ownership.

"We're looking forward to drawing on the unique strengths of these three organizations as we continue to build Construction Supply Group towards our vision serving as North America's leading construction supply distributor," said Mitch Williams, CEO of Construction Supply Group. "This is a great opportunity to further strengthen existing market positions and add capabilities to better serve our customers." Construction Supply Group will continue to seek further additions to its family of specialty construction supply distribution businesses.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 55 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $10.0 billion. Currently, Sterling has over $1.8 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

SOURCE Construction Supply Group

Related Links

https://sterling-group.com

