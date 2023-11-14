Construction Technology Veteran JD Sherrill Joins LeapThought to Lead Sales in North America

News provided by

LeapThought

14 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

LeapThought announces the appointment of JD Sherrill as Vice President of Sales for North America, along with key executive additions as part of the company's strategic growth initiatives

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapThought, a leading provider of intelligent construction management platforms, is expanding its team with the recruitment of JD Sherrill, a proven sales leader in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) technology industry.

With over 15 years of experience in scaling SaaS software sales and market development in the AEC industry, Sherrill brings a wealth of expertise and insight to LeapThought.

Continue Reading
Construction technology veteran JD Sherrill joins LeapThought to lead North American sales for the FulcrumHQ intelligent construction management platform
Construction technology veteran JD Sherrill joins LeapThought to lead North American sales for the FulcrumHQ intelligent construction management platform

"JD's impressive experience will be instrumental in our mission to transform the construction sector through next generation technology solutions that directly address the sector's productivity challenges," said Ratnakar Garikipati, CEO, Founder, and Chair of LeapThought. "We're committed to investing in top-tier talent to drive our expansion."

Sherrill's appointment is part of a larger initiative as the firm also welcomes go-to-market executives Ky Hacker as Chief Revenue Officer and Jackie Young as VP of Global Marketing and Growth. Both are seasoned B2B SaaS leaders, bolstering the company's commitment to revolutionizing project outcomes through collaboration, efficiency, and productivity.

In his new role, Sherrill will work closely with Hacker and Young to expand LeapThought's market presence in North America, leveraging the company's innovative platform built around open-standard BIM processes, cloud-native access, and AI-enabled decision making.

"I'm excited to join forces with LeapThought to better serve the AECO industry with transformational solutions. Together, I believe we can make a significant impact," said Sherrill.

About LeapThought

LeapThought Corp., a trailblazer implementing digital transformation in the construction industry, specializes in intelligent construction management. With clients from sectors including transportation, defense, utilities, healthcare, and residential and commercial property development, LeapThought caters to the AECO industry's needs in large-scale construction and infrastructure.

Headquartered in the USA, LeapThought provides unparalleled support to customers worldwide through its offices in New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, and India. Using state-of-the-art solutions like our flagship FulcrumHQ platform and leveraging AI and machine learning, LeapThought is propelling the construction sector toward more sustainable and efficient project outcomes. Discover more at www.leapthought.com.

SOURCE LeapThought

Also from this source

LeapThought's Flagship Platform, FulcrumHQ, Acquires Key Certification from buildingSMART International

LeapThought's Flagship Platform, FulcrumHQ, Acquires Key Certification from buildingSMART International

LeapThought Corp. announces that its platform, FulcrumHQ, has achieved IFC4 Import Certification, granted by buildingSMART International (bSI). bSI...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.