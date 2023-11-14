Construction Technology Veteran JD Sherrill Joins LeapThought to Lead Sales in North America

LeapThought announces the appointment of JD Sherrill as Vice President of Sales for North America, along with key executive additions as part of the company's strategic growth initiatives

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapThought, a leading provider of intelligent construction management platforms, is expanding its team with the recruitment of JD Sherrill, a proven sales leader in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) technology industry.

With over 15 years of experience in scaling SaaS software sales and market development in the AEC industry, Sherrill brings a wealth of expertise and insight to LeapThought.

"JD's impressive experience will be instrumental in our mission to transform the construction sector through next generation technology solutions that directly address the sector's productivity challenges," said Ratnakar Garikipati, CEO, Founder, and Chair of LeapThought. "We're committed to investing in top-tier talent to drive our expansion."

Sherrill's appointment is part of a larger initiative as the firm also welcomes go-to-market executives Ky Hacker as Chief Revenue Officer and Jackie Young as VP of Global Marketing and Growth. Both are seasoned B2B SaaS leaders, bolstering the company's commitment to revolutionizing project outcomes through collaboration, efficiency, and productivity.

In his new role, Sherrill will work closely with Hacker and Young to expand LeapThought's market presence in North America, leveraging the company's innovative platform built around open-standard BIM processes, cloud-native access, and AI-enabled decision making.

"I'm excited to join forces with LeapThought to better serve the AECO industry with transformational solutions. Together, I believe we can make a significant impact," said Sherrill.

About LeapThought

LeapThought Corp., a trailblazer implementing digital transformation in the construction industry, specializes in intelligent construction management. With clients from sectors including transportation, defense, utilities, healthcare, and residential and commercial property development, LeapThought caters to the AECO industry's needs in large-scale construction and infrastructure.

Headquartered in the USA, LeapThought provides unparalleled support to customers worldwide through its offices in New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, and India. Using state-of-the-art solutions like our flagship FulcrumHQ platform and leveraging AI and machine learning, LeapThought is propelling the construction sector toward more sustainable and efficient project outcomes. Discover more at www.leapthought.com.

SOURCE LeapThought