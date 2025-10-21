Construction To Begin on Phase One of Ezee Fiber's High-Speed Internet Construction In Santa Fe, New Mexico

According to industry sources, about 48 percent of U.S.A. homes and businesses have access to high-speed fiber internet. Further, according to BroadBandNow, New Mexico ranks 47th in the country in 2025 for access to high-speed fiber internet.

Ezee Fiber says it will communicate extensively with area residents before construction begins. Signs will be posted indicating work areas. Temporary road detours may be required, and parking may be restricted in construction zones. Access to properties will be maintained as much as possible during construction. Residents will be notified by Ezee Fiber's construction contractors at least 10 days in advance of any temporary road restrictions.

These infrastructure construction projects are part of the effort to facilitate the expansion of broadband infrastructure. The investment behind the high-speed internet expansion throughout Santa Fe is from Ezee Fiber.

"Homeowners and small and medium sized businesses today depend upon the internet to work, play, learn, shop and grow their businesses. We are very excited about the future in Santa Fe, and we are thrilled to move ahead with our growth plan," said Carlos Rosas, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Southwest Region, Ezee Fiber.

"Ezee Fiber's investment in Santa Fe translates into faster internet speed and improved reliability for our families, students, and local businesses, says Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber. The fiber optic internet lines will improve the city's overall internet experience. I am especially encouraged by Ezee Fiber's dedication to serving all communities in Santa Fe."

The state of New Mexico's department that oversees digital infrastructure strongly encourages this expansion.

"This groundbreaking exemplifies Ezee Fiber's continued commitment to build and deploy broadband in New Mexico. Their plan to deploy aerial and underground fiber to thousands of locations in the City of Santa Fe and surrounding County is not only a tremendous undertaking but underscores our mission to deliver universal connectivity in New Mexico. We at the State Broadband Office also applaud the strong public-private partnership in the Santa Fe area to make this happen. This endeavor will also mean more competition which will lead to better service," says Jeff Lopez, Director, New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion.

Ezee Fiber has created an online resource (ezeefiber.com/fiber-construction/) for residents seeking information about the network construction in their neighborhood, including answers to frequently asked questions and product and services. Ezee Fiber also has additional methods to get in touch regarding construction: 505-539-4848 or [email protected].

With construction expected to continue through 2026, Ezee Fiber is committed to ensuring that homes and businesses will have the foundational next-generation network in place as soon as practical.

Residents and business owners can visit ezeefiber.com to learn more, check availability, and pre-register for service to be among the first to receive Ezee Fiber internet.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing, Houston-based fiber internet provider delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network—at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, Illinois and Washington, and is supported by local teams who live and work in the communities it serves. Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning local customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart from the competition. Learn more at www.ezeefiber.com

