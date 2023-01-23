Construction toys market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Jan 23, 2023, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global construction toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.23 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.79%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. For more insights, Buy the report!
Global construction toys market - Five forces
The global construction toys market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining power of buyers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of rivalry
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
Global construction toys market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global construction toys market - Segmentation assessment
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online).
- The offline segment will account for a significant share of the global market's growth during the forecast period. This channel generates most of its revenue from the sales of products through specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores, and department stores. Vendors in the market are expanding their stores in local and regional markets, which will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
Based on geography, the global construction toys market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global construction toys market.
- APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries in the construction toys market in the region. However, market growth in this region is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in MEA. The growth of the regional market will be primarily driven by factors such as the rising demand for premium and branded construction toys in countries such as China, Japan, and India.
Global construction toys market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The increased focus of parents on overall childhood development is driving the market's growth.
- Construction toys help improve the creative and social skills of children.
- The rise in focus of parents on inculcating problem-solving and constructive skills in children has increased the demand for construction and building toys.
- To meet this demand, vendors offer innovative construction toys, such as building blocks, construction vehicle model toys, and city-building toys.
- These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period
Leading trends influencing the market
- The introduction of eco-friendly toys is a key trend in the market.
- Growing health concerns have encouraged many parents and educators to purchase toys made of eco-friendly materials, which are also called green toys.
- Major vendors across the world are gradually shifting from traditional toy manufacturing to eco-friendly toy manufacturing processes.
- For instance, 4M Industrial Development Ltd. offers eco-friendly toys that are made without the use of glue, screws, and tapes.
- Such factors will further support the market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- The presence of counterfeit products is challenging the market's growth.
- The sale of counterfeit products leads to market fragmentation, lack of price standardization, decrease in margins of branded players, reduction in brand equity of major players, uneven competitive scenario, and market share erosion.
- In addition, counterfeit toys can lead to health issues among children.
- Such factors may hinder the market growth during the forecast period
What are the key data covered in this construction toys market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction toys market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the construction toys market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the construction toys market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Construction Toys Market vendors
The educational toys market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16,043.98 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by age group (0-4 years, 4-8 years, and above 8 years), product (academic toys, cognitive toys, motor skill toys, and other toys), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The toys and games market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 70.12 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation product (activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, games and puzzles, plush toys, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
|
Construction Toys Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
135
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.23 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
2.62
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
4M Industrial Development Ltd., All Star Learning Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., BASIC FUN Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Evertoys Srl, Fat Brain Holdings LLC, Hasbro Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Magformers LLC, Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug LLC, PlayMonster LLC, Ravensburger AG, Simba Dickie Group GmbH, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., Spin Master Corp., TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
