Construction toys market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global construction toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.23 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.79%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. For more insights, Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Toys Market

Global construction toys market - Five forces

The global construction toys market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Request a sample report

Global construction toys market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global construction toys market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online).

The offline segment will account for a significant share of the global market's growth during the forecast period. This channel generates most of its revenue from the sales of products through specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores, and department stores. Vendors in the market are expanding their stores in local and regional markets, which will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global construction toys market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global construction toys market.

APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries in the construction toys market in the region. However, market growth in this region is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in MEA. The growth of the regional market will be primarily driven by factors such as the rising demand for premium and branded construction toys in countries such as China , Japan , and India .

Download a sample report

Global construction toys market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increased focus of parents on overall childhood development is driving the market's growth.

is driving the market's growth. Construction toys help improve the creative and social skills of children.

The rise in focus of parents on inculcating problem-solving and constructive skills in children has increased the demand for construction and building toys.

To meet this demand, vendors offer innovative construction toys, such as building blocks, construction vehicle model toys, and city-building toys.

These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of eco-friendly toys is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Growing health concerns have encouraged many parents and educators to purchase toys made of eco-friendly materials, which are also called green toys.

Major vendors across the world are gradually shifting from traditional toy manufacturing to eco-friendly toy manufacturing processes.

For instance, 4M Industrial Development Ltd. offers eco-friendly toys that are made without the use of glue, screws, and tapes.

Industrial Development Ltd. offers eco-friendly toys that are made without the use of glue, screws, and tapes. Such factors will further support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The presence of counterfeit products is challenging the market's growth.

is challenging the market's growth. The sale of counterfeit products leads to market fragmentation, lack of price standardization, decrease in margins of branded players, reduction in brand equity of major players, uneven competitive scenario, and market share erosion.

In addition, counterfeit toys can lead to health issues among children.

Such factors may hinder the market growth during the forecast period

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this construction toys market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction toys market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the construction toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the construction toys market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Construction Toys Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The educational toys market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16,043.98 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by age group (0-4 years, 4-8 years, and above 8 years), product (academic toys, cognitive toys, motor skill toys, and other toys), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The toys and games market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 70.12 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation product (activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, games and puzzles, plush toys, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Construction Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 135 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.62 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 4M Industrial Development Ltd., All Star Learning Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., BASIC FUN Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Evertoys Srl, Fat Brain Holdings LLC, Hasbro Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Magformers LLC, Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug LLC, PlayMonster LLC, Ravensburger AG, Simba Dickie Group GmbH, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., Spin Master Corp., TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 4M Industrial Development Ltd.

Industrial Development Ltd. Exhibit 89: 4M Industrial Development Ltd. - Overview

Industrial Development Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 90: 4M Industrial Development Ltd. - Product / Service

Industrial Development Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 91: 4M Industrial Development Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 All Star Learning Inc.

Exhibit 92: All Star Learning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: All Star Learning Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: All Star Learning Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 95: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Hasbro Inc.

Exhibit 99: Hasbro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Hasbro Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Hasbro Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Hasbro Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Hasbro Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Learning Resources Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Learning Resources Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Learning Resources Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Learning Resources Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 LEGO System AS

Exhibit 107: LEGO System AS - Overview



Exhibit 108: LEGO System AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: LEGO System AS - Key news



Exhibit 110: LEGO System AS - Key offerings

10.9 Melissa and Doug LLC

Exhibit 111: Melissa and Doug LLC - Overview



Exhibit 112: Melissa and Doug LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Melissa and Doug LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Ravensburger AG

Exhibit 114: Ravensburger AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Ravensburger AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Ravensburger AG - Key offerings

10.11 Simba Dickie Group GmbH

Exhibit 117: Simba Dickie Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 118: Simba Dickie Group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Simba Dickie Group GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 120: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio