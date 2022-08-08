Construction Toys Market Size to grow by USD 1.23 Billion, Driven by Increased Focus of Parents on Overall Childhood Development -Technavio

Construction Toys Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global construction toys market growth is the increased focus of parents on overall childhood development. Parents are looking for ways to engage them in different physical activities as children are getting addicted to computers, TVs, and cell phones. Construction toys help the children engage in physical and mental activities, thereby improving their imagination and social skills. Vendors are introducing many innovative construction toys for kids, such as building blocks, construction vehicle model toys, and city building toys. The increased focus of parents on inculcating problem-solving and constructive skills in children has fueled the demand for construction and building toys. This will drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Construction Toys Market - Segmentation Analysis

The construction toys market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment - The construction toys market share growth in the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The offline distribution channel generates revenue from the sales of products through specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores, and department stores. Vendors are expanding their stores in local and regional markets which will further drive the segment growth. In 2021, The LEGO Group opened 165 new LEGO branded brick-and-mortar stores globally, bringing the total number of LEGO branded stores to 832 worldwide.

Regional Analysis - 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for construction toys in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the MEA. The rising demand for premium and branded construction toys in countries such as China , Japan , and India will facilitate the construction toys market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Construction Toys Market - Vendor Analysis

The construction toys market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

4M Industrial Development Ltd.

Industrial Development Ltd.

All Star Learning Inc.



Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.



BASIC FUN Inc.



Elenco Electronics Inc.



Evertoys Srl



Fat Brain Holdings LLC



Hasbro Inc.



Learning Resources Ltd.



LEGO System AS



Magformers LLC



Mattel Inc.



Melissa and Doug LLC



PlayMonster LLC



Ravensburger AG



Simba Dickie Group GmbH



Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd.



Spin Master Corp.



TOMY Co. Ltd.



VTech Holdings Ltd.

Construction Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.62 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 4M Industrial Development Ltd., All Star Learning Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., BASIC FUN Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Evertoys Srl, Fat Brain Holdings LLC, Hasbro Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Magformers LLC, Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug LLC, PlayMonster LLC, Ravensburger AG, Simba Dickie Group GmbH, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., Spin Master Corp., TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

