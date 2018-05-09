Construction Underway For New Assisted Living And Memory Care Community Located In Liberty Park

The community will feature multiple dining venues and spaces for comfort, engaging in activities and growing relationships with residents and family. Of particular note, there will be the Cahaba Lounge, located on the third floor with a sweeping view of the Cahaba River. Other highlights are the River Café and deck on the second floor, which also overlook the Cahaba River. Additional resident spaces include a surround sound theater, arts and crafts studio, library, salon, and fitness and rehabilitation center. Outdoor courtyards dedicated to both Memory Care and Assisted Living are also a part of the community and will feature seating areas and fireplace features.

The architect for the community is Niles Bolton Associates; interior design is provided by Faulkner Design Group and Robins & Morton was selected as the general contractor. The specific address for the community is 3030 Liberty Parkway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

To learn more about Longleaf Liberty Park, please visit: www.longleaflibertypark.com.

ABOUT BRAEMAR PARTNERS

Braemar Partners is a full-service senior living consulting and fee development company with expertise in site selection, property entitlement, construction, and program management.

Our company's foundation is set on the principle that no challenge is too great and every challenge creates opportunities for positive change, resulting in amazing communities for seniors. Our experiences are inspiration to challenge us to improve the quality of life for residents and to maximize the returns of our investment partners. To learn more, visit www.braemarpartners.com.

