Construction Underway for Texas Frio Cold Storage in North Houston

Designed and built by Houston-based KDW, the new facility will provide 43,742 square feet of cold storage space for whole and packaged beef, pork and poultry products and 19,086 square feet of office space. The project has been master planned to double the facility's cold storage space for future needs.

Texas Frio Cold Storage is designed with high pile storage racks capable of storing 287 truckloads of product while shipping and receiving from nine refrigerated dock positions.

The facility will house a fully automated Cascade Refrigeration System, recognized as the most efficient low-temperature system currently on the market. The system utilizes high-grade, R717 ammonia for the high side and harmless carbon dioxide for the low side. All non-harmful ammonia is limited to the mechanical room while carbon dioxide is circulated within the refrigeration equipment in the cold storage areas.

Texas Frio Cold Storage also will be equipped with a Quell™ fire suppression system ideal for cold storage applications.

Construction is expected to be completed by mid-2020.

Based on Houston, Texas Frio Cold Storage is family-owned and operated.

