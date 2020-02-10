Construction Underway on Final Phase of WatermarkPointe Luxury Beachfront Community in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Realty & Development Corp. (NRDC) is in the final phase of construction at WatermarkPointe, a luxury condominium community in a spectacular waterfront location with panoramic views of the majestic Long Island Sound. Work is underway, with only 11 remaining homes priced from $1.83 million costing an estimated $100 million dollars to develop.

The 14-acre gated community includes nine individual buildings designed with traditional New England seaside exterior architecture featuring gable roofs, stonework at the base of the buildings and covered waterfront terraces. Each boutique-style building has four floors with two units per floor, designed for privacy. Residents are currently occupying the first 4 buildings.

WatermarkPointe comprises 72 spacious, bright and airy units ranging in size from 2,400 to 2,700 square feet, with two distinctive three-bedroom layouts. The lushly landscaped site boasts a ribbon of beaches, sound-front promenade with walking paths, waterfront pool and clubhouse, and a tranquil green. Contemporary plans open to striking great rooms, where soaring glass walls lead to 30-foot terraces with stunning views. Units feature 10' ceilings in great rooms and bedrooms, 15' great rooms in the penthouses, 8' solid doors, expansive windows, Bilotta designed kitchens and baths, and modern materials.

"We are so pleased with the record-breaking sales we've seen since the commencement of construction in 2017, with over 50 percent of the condos sold in the pre-construction phase," said Jerrold G. Bermingham, executive vice president at National Realty & Development Corp., builder of WatermarkPointe. "In today's challenging real estate market, this speaks volumes to the incredible demand for luxury beachfront living in a prime location in Westchester County."

WatermarkPointe offers a maintenance-free and socially engaging lifestyle with a welcoming clubhouse at the water's edge featuring a gathering room with an indoor fireplace, bar, game tables and large screen TV. Residents can also enjoy a fully-equipped fitness center, private beaches and lounge, and a spacious heated outdoor swimming pool – all with stunning views of the Sound.

Residents have rave reviews of WatermarkPointe, remarking: "we are thrilled to be a part of 'permanent vacation' living; "we are most excited about the luxury, low-maintenance-style living and tranquil evenings on the terrace taking in the beautiful sunset and water views,"; and "we can't wait to meet new neighbors and make new friends."

WatermarkPointe, located on Davenport Avenue in New Rochelle, N.Y., is a luxury condominium community offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live on the water in Westchester County with easy access to New York City. Westchester-based builder/developer National Realty & Development Corp. (NRDC), has a diverse background encompassing retail, office and residential projects throughout the Northeast. NRDC is committed to creating finely crafted residences that offer an unparalleled waterfront lifestyle.

