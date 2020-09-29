Construction Underway on Phase 2 of Dallas Retirement Village

DALLAS, Ore., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phase 2 expansion of the Lodge Residences is underway at DALLAS RETIREMENT VILLAGE, a senior living community that has served the Dallas area for more than seven decades. This 60,000-square-foot expansion will complete the circle around the existing picturesque courtyard, adding 29 new independent living apartment homes, an indoor pool, spa, fitness facilities and more.

Courtyard Pool

"Phase 1 was completed four years ago. Since then, we've continued to build a waiting list," said Dave Parrett, Executive Director. "Having more apartments will make us more accessible to local seniors who would like to move here."

In fact, more than 80% of the new apartments were under contract before marketing efforts were temporarily halted in March due to COVID-19. The community recently resumed the pre-selection process. "At this point, we are about a year from move-in," said Parrett. "We're confident that we'll have most, if not all, apartments reserved before then."

Designed to be a continuation of Phase 1, the expansion features a craftsman exterior with a Pacific Northwest elegance, says the project architect, Chuck Archer of LRS Architects. In addition, the interior design offers a familiar and comfortable aesthetic that feels like home, explained Lisa Warnock, Director of Housing Interiors with LRS Architects.

Welcome additions to the Dallas Retirement Village campus|

As a distinct design element of the expansion, the new indoor/outdoor roof top patio will feature large sliding glass doors that can be opened or closed depending on the weather—offering a temperature-controlled space that can be used year-round, said Parrett. The patio will have its own kitchen, making the space ideal for community events and parties. Plus, residents can utilize the space to host private family get-togethers.

Overall, Phase 2 offers a welcome addition of community space. "Currently, our Commons space is booked solid throughout the day," explained Parrett. "This new space will really allow us to expand our programming."

Residents are particularly excited about the new fitness facilities, including a space for group exercise as well as a new weight room for individual exercise. Plus, the expanded spa will include hair stations, pedicure and manicure stations, and private massage treatment rooms.

Construction activities to escalate soon

Currently, work continues, said project manager Albert Castaneda with Deacon Construction. "Soon there will be a lot of workers from various subcontractor trades all working at the same time. This site has minimal areas for staging which makes it more exciting to see what is happening for residents." A construction photo gallery and live video feed is available on the community's website.

Founded in 1947 and located in Oregon's Mid-Willamette Valley, Dallas Retirement Village is an active, 30-acre senior living community offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services.

