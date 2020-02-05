Construction Underway on the First Senior Living Community in Warner Center

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Bay Partners through a joint venture with LAMB Properties and Columbia Pacific Advisors announces that construction is underway on THE VARIEL senior living community located at 6233 Variel Avenue. Described as a game changer for area seniors, the eight-story Class A upscale rental midrise will offer residents a contemporary, active lifestyle in an excellent walkable location of Warner Center. The leasing office will open this fall, with occupancy planned for winter of 2021.

Unlike the institutionalized look of other senior living communities, THE VARIEL brings a next-generation approach that will include 215 independent living units, 94 assisted living units and 27 memory care units with secure structured parking.

"We have nearly three decades of senior living development experience, but THE VARIEL is our first foray into Southern California," said Patrick McGonigle, President for South Bay Partners, Inc. "We're taking this opportunity to push the envelope and create a clean, contemporary and upscale aesthetic in an approachable, comfortable residential environment."

South Bay looked to the local resources of VTBS Architects and Rodrigo Vargas Design for THE VARIEL, and will be working with this team for several other Southern California senior living communities currently in the development pipeline. W.E. O'Neil Construction will serve as general contractor for THE VARIEL.

More than just an opportunity for area seniors, THE VARIEL will also boost the local economy, with more than 200 independent living residents and their families spending money in the Warner Center area. Plus, the community will be hiring roughly 170 employees.

"THE VARIEL is a welcome addition to Warner Center," said Bob Blumenfield, Councilmember, 3rd District, City of Los Angeles, which includes Woodland Hills.

THE VARIEL will showcase chef-inspired cuisine at on-site dining venues, including Warner's Restaurant, The 101 Bistro, The Tavern and Zynergy Juice Bar. Residents will also enjoy a full range of best-in-class on-site amenities: indoor therapy pool and spa, wellness gym, yoga studio, two theaters, conservatory, outdoor garden, dog wash and dog run, art studio, indoor/outdoor dining venues, and courtyard areas with barbeque grills, fire pits, seating areas and indoor golf simulator. Plus, residents will appreciate our close proximity to Westfield Topanga and The Village, Warner Tennis Center, the new Amazon grocery store, a neighborhood grocery store and Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, a 264-bed hospital, all within one mile.

"This area of Warner Center is an eclectic, active neighborhood," said Peter Petraglia, Principal, VTBS. "So, we wanted to design something that would be unique and clearly identifiable as THE VARIEL but still fits in with the neighborhood."

The building will feature contemporary, clean lines with stone and brick finishes in warm tones to give it an inviting residential feel, Petraglia said. Plus, extensive landscaping will surround the building and fill the interior courtyard—enhancing the livability of the community.

"Living in Southern California is a very indoor-outdoor experience," said Rodrigo Vargas, Principal, Rodrigo Vargas Design. "So even if residents of THE VARIEL are indoors, there's always a view to gardens, a view to greens, a view to sky. It's a seamless connection. That's why all of our architectural finishes relate very nicely to what's happening outside."

THE VARIEL will be managed by West Bay Senior Living, a Southern California-based company providing management and operational services to senior living communities in Southern California. "We've set the bar very high for THE VARIEL, including high-quality services and the very latest concepts in wellness for seniors," said Jim Biggs, West Bay Chief Executive Officer. "This is the first of several LA basin projects we are planning that will reflect Southern California values and lifestyles."

About South Bay Partners:

South Bay Partners is one of the most highly respected senior living developers in the United States and has completed over 10,000 senior living units nationwide. In its 26-year history, South Bay Partners has experienced developing all senior living product types including senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing.

South Bay Partners is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and has just under 2,000 units under construction or in design/predevelopment throughout the U.S.

About West Bay Senior Living:

West Bay Senior Living was founded by two industry executives, Jim Biggs and Josh Johnson, who have decades of experience successfully guiding senior living communities across the U.S.

Headquartered in Southern California, West Bay is uniquely suited to manage senior living in the area with the two principals having served over 4,000 residents in seven senior communities in Southern California. As an operator-run company, West Bay's owners take a hands-on approach to community management by working directly with each community on all aspects of operation.

