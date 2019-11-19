Construction Workers Win Hard Fought Protections In Colorado

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters (SWRCC) applauds the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on their proposed rule favoring construction workers' rights to overtime and rest/meal breaks as mandated under COMPS (Colorado and Minimum Pay Standards Order).

"The Southwest Carpenters are thrilled the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment's proposed ruling favors the rights of construction workers in the state," says Dan Langford, Executive Secretary Treasurer. "Our carpenters put their hearts and souls into the fight for this ruling, which acknowledges the hard work our brothers and sisters put into building Colorado. We want to personally thank Governor Polis for ensuring our members get the rest they need to safely do their jobs."

Previous wage orders covered only four broadly defined industries: Retail and Service; Food and Beverage; Commercial Support Service; and Health and Medical. The COMPS Order instead presumptively covers all employees, unless specifically excluded.

This proposed ruling is followed by a public comment period from November 22 – December 31st. There will be a public hearing on December 16th at 3:00 pm to discuss the proposed rule.

The SWRCC represents over 55,000 union carpenters in six states. The Union is dedicated to raising the safety and standards for all skilled carpenters and advocating for the rights of workers, their families, and their communities. The SWRCC is proud to be affiliated with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

SOURCE Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters

