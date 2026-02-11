Constructive Launches Secure-by-Default Postgres Platform for the Agentic Era

The team behind 100M+ open-source downloads unveils a secure Postgres platform that compiles Row-Level Security at table creation.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructive today announced the commercial availability of its secure-by-default Postgres platform, purpose-built to secure backends in the era of AI-generated software. The platform enforces permissions and correctness at the database layer before a single line of application code runs, eliminating entire classes of security failures caused by misconfiguration.

The announcement coincides with the company reaching 100 million npm downloads across its open-source developer tooling and comes as Postgres has become the de facto database for modern, large-scale applications, including OpenAI's infrastructure powering 800 million monthly users.

Three Forces Converging

The launch arrives at the intersection of three industry-defining trends:

Postgres has become the default database for modern software. Long before AI-assisted development, Postgres emerged as the backend of choice for production platforms, offering the broadest surface area for real-world systems. Platforms like Lovable, Bolt, and Replit now generate production-ready Postgres databases in seconds.

AI-assisted development is accelerating Postgres adoption—and risk. Speed does not guarantee security. The viral Moltbook phenomenon saw a social network for AI agents expose millions of API keys and credentials due to misconfigured RLS, and security assessments have uncovered AI-generated backends that permit unauthorized table drops, unprotected data changes, and permission bypasses at scale.

Human review can't keep up with software generation. As development races past our capacity to test and inspect code, knowing who wrote it is no longer a reliable security standard. Trust must shift from authorship to guarantees—what the system can prove and enforce. In the agentic era, autonomous agents will generate and operate databases and manipulate data with minimal oversight, turning routine misconfigurations into high-severity security failures.

"We trusted software when it moved at human speed—slow enough for developers to inspect every line," said Dan Lynch, Founder and CEO of Constructive. "AI makes that model obsolete. When human review becomes the bottleneck, security can't be an afterthought—it has to be baked into the architecture."

A Trust Layer for AI-Generated Backends

Constructive introduces a trust layer for AI-generated backends: enterprise database infrastructure with security that's structural by design. It natively represents organizations, roles, team hierarchies, and user profiles, enforcing policies consistently across collaborators, services, and AI agents by making the database layer the source of truth.

In Constructive's default workflow, teams choose an access model and a compiler creates tables with those policies applied at creation time, eliminating manual, post-hoc RLS configuration. As schemas evolve, deterministic migrations produce identical outputs, making guarantees reproducible and verifiable. Authorization remains testable end to end, with CI/CD pipelines validating RLS so traditionally opaque security logic becomes verifiable code. Constructive also includes a built-in, language-agnostic serverless execution layer, where functions written in TypeScript, Python, Rust, C, or Docker-composed runtimes automatically inherit the same database-enforced permission model.

Built on Production Infrastructure

Constructive's widely adopted open-source tooling operates beneath the application layer—below where developers write code—and within the abstract syntax tree, the structural representation of software, where behavior, rules, and safety are encoded as enforceable semantics and later converted into executable code. Only at this level is it possible to deterministically derive and apply security and functionality across databases, APIs, and application frameworks.

"Abstract syntax trees are the structural DNA of software," said Lynch. "By operating at that layer, we can define and propagate security deterministically—before applications are written and long before they run."

This infrastructure is already embedded across the modern Postgres ecosystem, with core parsing technology used by platforms such as Supabase, Neon (acquired by Databricks) and Gel Data (acquired by Vercel). Constructive's security compiler—supported by multiple provisional patent filings—transforms schemas into structurally secure configurations at compile-time, eliminating entire classes of misconfiguration responsible for many high-profile breaches.

Proven at Scale

Lynch has worked deeply with RLS since its inception a decade ago. His previous company, Brandcast, was backed by Marc Benioff and served Fortune 500 clients including General Electric before being acquired by TIME. Lynch is building on this enterprise experience with open-source database tooling — SQL parsers, migration systems, and introspection tools — now running in production across more than 10 million databases at companies including Supabase and Databricks. Constructive's downloads have tripled over the past 18 months, growing from 32 million to over 100 million today.

Availability

Constructive launches today in commercial private beta. Enterprise teams can request early access at constructive.io .

SOURCE Constructive