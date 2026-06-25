Constructor Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery -- Placing Furthest in Vision and Highest in Execution

With Constructor, ecommerce companies help shoppers discover the products they're most likely to buy, while growing engagement, conversions and revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor, the leading AI-powered search and product discovery platform for ecommerce companies, has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery — placing furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis and highest on the Ability to Execute axis among all vendors evaluated.1 This marks the second straight year Constructor has been recognized as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant.

To access a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant, courtesy of Constructor, please click here.

Constructor placed furthest in Vision and highest in Execution in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery.

Gartner defines search and product discovery (S&PD) solutions as: "applications that augment digital commerce solutions to facilitate navigation, filtering, comparisons and, ultimately, selection of products" — stating that "with the emergence of generative AI, conversational search and guided selling assistants are now appearing." The report also notes: "S&PD helps organizations meet the demands of today's B2B and B2C buyers."

In addition, the Magic Quadrant states: "The digital commerce search market — valued at approximately $17.41 billion in 2025 — continues to experience rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for personalized search experiences and the rising popularity of digital commerce." It further notes: "Demand for differentiating S&PD continues to grow, especially with the shift toward GenAI platforms and the return of conversational commerce. A dedicated S&PD product is often seen as a relatively cost-effective way to provide optimal digital customer experiences in the path to purchase — without fully replacing an incumbent digital commerce or digital experience platform."

AI that's built for how people shop

B2C and B2B ecommerce companies around the world rely on Constructor to connect shoppers with the products they're most interested in and most likely to buy. Constructor's unique AI-based platform powers product discovery with a focus on personalization and connectivity between channels. Constructor's customers use it to orchestrate discovery in search, browse, recommendations, agentic commerce (including conversational shopping through AI agents), retail media, emails, push notifications, various offsite channels and more — helping ecommerce companies drive stronger engagement, conversions and revenue.

At the core of the platform is Constructor's Commerce Reasoning Engine, which continuously learns from shopper behavior to constantly personalize, tailor and improve the shopping experience for every shopper. Purpose-built for ecommerce, the engine uses GenAI-based reasoning for every query to determine the right product for the right person in the right context — delivering experiences informed by shopper preferences and intent that better reflect how people actually shop.

"We are incredibly proud of our position in this year's Magic Quadrant and believe being positioned furthest in Vision and highest in Execution reflects Constructor's years of innovation and focus on strong customer outcomes," said Eli Finkelshteyn, Constructor CEO and co-founder. "AI is rapidly changing how people shop today, and the channels through which they shop. Buyers increasingly expect connected experiences that understand them and tailor to them, adapt to their needs, and help them find the right products with less effort. And retailers and brands want to give their shoppers that experience in every channel they power. We're excited to help shape this future alongside our customers, and proud of the dramatic and meaningful results they achieve."

Recent momentum

Constructor's placement as a Leader comes after recent analyst and customer recognition.

The company was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search and Product Discovery Solutions, Q3 2025 and in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail GenAI-Driven Product Discovery and Search Tools 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment.2

Constructor was also recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, 2026.3 And in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Search and Product Discovery report, Constructor was the only vendor recognized as a Customers' Choice for the market.4

In addition, Constructor was named a Leader in G2's Summer 2026 Grid® and Enterprise Grid® Reports for E-Commerce Search, with badges including "Users Most Likely to Recommend" and "Easiest to Do Business With."

Constructor also recently:

The Magic Quadrant recognition also follows continued innovation across Constructor's platform. The company recently expanded its agentic AI capabilities with conversational shopping experiences that answer buyers' "last-mile" questions, as well as new tools that help merchandising teams better understand product discovery performance, surface opportunities, and automate next steps.

For more information on Constructor's evaluation and positioning, please access the Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery here.

1 Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery, Mike Lowndes, Sandy Shen, Aditya Vasudevan, Noam Dorros, June 22, 2026.

2 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail GenAI-Driven Product Discovery and Search Tools 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US52989725, December 2025).

3 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, 2026, Rajesh Kandaswamy, Leinar Ramos, Gary Olliffe, Tom Coshow, Pieter den Hamer, Erick Brethenoux, April 22, 2026.

4 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Search and Product Discovery, Peer Community Contributors, December 24, 2025.

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About Constructor

Constructor is the AI-driven search and product discovery platform that scales, learns, and adapts to how shoppers actually buy. Its central reasoning engine uses reinforcement learning to improve with every shopper interaction — delivering the right product to the right person in the right context at the right time. By learning directly from real shopper behavior across a company's own properties, Constructor continuously drives stronger performance across the metrics that matter most. Purpose-built for ecommerce, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for leading brands such as Sephora, Petco, The Very Group, home24, Grove Collaborative and Fisheries Supply. Learn more at constructor.com.

SOURCE Constructor