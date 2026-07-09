Constructor Has the Most #1 Rankings in Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Search and Product Discovery Report

Scoring highest for 'GenAI Product Discovery,' 'Product Search and Discovery,' and 'Multisite and Globalization,' Constructor is the only vendor to be ranked first in 3 out of 5 Use Cases — for 2 years straight

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor, the leading AI-powered search and product discovery platform for ecommerce companies, has been recognized in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Search and Product Discovery report.1

For this research, Gartner evaluated 12 vendors across five Use Cases, with Constructor ranking #1 in three — "GenAI Product Discovery," "Product Search and Discovery," and "Multisite and Globalization."

This is the second year in a row that Constructor has been the only vendor to score highest in three out of five Use Cases.

According to Gartner, "'critical capabilities' are attributes that differentiate products/services in a class in terms of their quality and performance. Gartner recommends that users consider the set of critical capabilities as some of the most important criteria for [purchase] decisions."

The Critical Capabilities report serves as a companion to the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery, where Constructor was recently named a Leader — placing furthest in Vision and highest in Execution among all vendors evaluated.2

What the report evaluated

In its Critical Capabilities report, Gartner defines search and product discovery (S&PD) solutions as "applications that augment digital commerce solutions to facilitate navigation, filtering, comparisons and, ultimately, selection of products."

Gartner advises organizations to "choose platforms that can support adaptive UIs that personalize the search experience based on shopper intent" — noting that "digital commerce leaders should prioritize AI-driven capabilities when integrating or replatforming S&PD solutions."

Constructor was evaluated for its AI-based platform, purpose-built for ecommerce.

"In our view, these rankings reflect Constructor's commitment to applying AI to solve real challenges for our customers and their shoppers," said Eli Finkelshteyn, Constructor CEO and co-founder. "As AI continues to transform ecommerce, we're focused on building technology at the cutting edge and helping invent the best-in-class discovery of the future. We've always built technology with the goal of helping retailers, brands, manufacturers, and distributors deliver the most personalized, intuitive and effective product discovery experiences available anywhere. We believe this recognition — together with our placement in the accompanying Magic Quadrant — underscores the strength of our platform today and our vision for what's next."

Powering the future of product discovery

Examples of Constructor's innovation in these areas include:

Product Search and Discovery — At the core of Constructor's platform is its Commerce Reasoning Engine, trained on terabytes of ecommerce interactions to understand shopper intent — not just keywords — and help people discover items they'll love. Constructor's AI connects the right shopper with the right products at the right time and in the right context, enabling retailers to drive stronger engagement, conversions and revenue. Continuously learning, Constructor's platform powers over 10,000 personalized experiences per second across the shopper journey: from search, browse and recommendations; to agentic commerce; to retail media; to offsite channels and more.





— At the core of Constructor's platform is its Commerce Reasoning Engine, trained on terabytes of ecommerce interactions to understand shopper intent — not just keywords — and help people discover items they'll love. Constructor's AI connects the right shopper with the right products at the right time and in the right context, enabling retailers to drive stronger engagement, conversions and revenue. Continuously learning, Constructor's platform powers over 10,000 personalized experiences per second across the shopper journey: from search, browse and recommendations; to agentic commerce; to retail media; to offsite channels and more. GenAI Product Discovery — Constructor's shopper-facing agents, AI Shopping Agent (ASA) and AI Product Insights Agent (PIA), enable shoppers to search the way they speak, using conversational, natural-language queries. Together, these agents support shoppers from early-stage discovery and inspiration (e.g., "I'm training for my first marathon; what do I need?") through product-specific questions and final purchase decisions (e.g., "Is this shoe good for overpronation?"). ASA and PIA surface contextually relevant, personalized, in-stock results — giving shoppers confidence to buy, while helping retailers measurably increase purchase rates and decrease returns. These innovations have received numerous industry accolades, with PIA most recently winning the People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Product: Electronic Commerce Solution in The 2026 American Business Awards ® .





— Constructor's shopper-facing agents, AI Shopping Agent (ASA) and AI Product Insights Agent (PIA), enable shoppers to search the way they speak, using conversational, natural-language queries. Together, these agents support shoppers from early-stage discovery and inspiration (e.g., "I'm training for my first marathon; what do I need?") through product-specific questions and final purchase decisions (e.g., "Is this shoe good for overpronation?"). ASA and PIA surface contextually relevant, personalized, in-stock results — giving shoppers confidence to buy, while helping retailers measurably increase purchase rates and decrease returns. These innovations have received numerous industry accolades, with PIA most recently winning the People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Product: Electronic Commerce Solution in The 2026 American Business Awards . Multisite and Globalization — Constructor handles massive and complex product catalogs with up to millions of SKUs — helping retailers deliver personalized shopping experiences across multiple brands, storefronts, regions and languages. Whether operating a single ecommerce site or many across brands and geographies, retailers can manage search and product discovery from one platform while easily tailoring experiences to each market.

Recent momentum

Constructor's placements in the Critical Capabilities and Magic Quadrant reports come on the heels of other recent research inclusions. The company was also recognized as:

A Sample Vendor for agentic commerce in the Gartner Hype Cycle® for Agentic AI, 2026. 3

A Sample Vendor for guided selling assistants, hybrid search and visual search in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Commerce, 2026. 4

A Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Search and Product Discovery report — with Constructor the only vendor with that distinction for the market. 5

A Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search and Product Discovery Solutions, Q3 2025.

A Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail GenAI-Driven Product Discovery and Search Tools 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment.6

For more information on how Constructor helps retailers improve shopping experiences and increase engagement and revenue, please see https://constructor.com/customers.

1 Gartner, Inc., Critical Capabilities for Search and Product Discovery, Aditya Vasudevan, Sandy Shen, Mike Lowndes, Noam Dorros, June 23, 2026.

2 Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery, Mike Lowndes, Sandy Shen, Aditya Vasudevan, Noam Dorros, June 22, 2026.

3 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Agentic AI, 2026, Rajesh Kandaswamy, Leinar Ramos, Gary Olliffe, Tom Coshow, Pieter den Hamer, Erick Brethenoux, April 2, 2026.

4 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Commerce, 2026, Sandy Shen, June 2, 2026.

5 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Search and Product Discovery, Peer Community Contributors, December 24, 2025.

6 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail GenAI-Driven Product Discovery and Search Tools 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US52989725, December 2025).

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About Constructor

Constructor is the AI-driven search and product discovery platform that scales, learns, and adapts to how shoppers actually buy. Its central reasoning engine uses reinforcement learning to improve with every shopper interaction — delivering the right product to the right person in the right context at the right time. By learning directly from real shopper behavior across a company's own properties, Constructor continuously drives stronger performance across the metrics that matter most. Purpose-built for ecommerce, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for leading brands such as Sephora, Petco, The Very Group, home24, Grove Collaborative and Fisheries Supply. Learn more at constructor.com.

SOURCE Constructor