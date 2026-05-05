Constructor Named 'Retail Company of the Year' for 2nd Straight Year in the American Business Awards®

Its AI agent for product detail pages also honored in this year's program — recognized for 'reducing purchase uncertainty,' 'increasing conversion,' and producing 'extraordinary, quantifiable results'

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor, the leading AI-powered search and product discovery platform for ecommerce companies, has been honored in the 2026 American Business Awards®. For the second year straight, Constructor is the gold winner for "Retail Company of the Year" — with judges praising its "AI-driven innovations," "unmatched [customer] retention," and "exceptional growth metrics," along with the "staggering" results it helps retailers achieve.

In addition, Constructor was recognized for its contributions to agentic commerce, with its AI Product Insights Agent (PIA) earning silver for best "New Product: Electronic Commerce Solution." Unveiled last year, PIA is an interactive Q&A tool on product detail pages, the key pages on retail sites where shoppers evaluate items and make decisions. PIA functions as a virtual product expert, answering shoppers' "last-mile" questions to give them confidence in their purchases and help retailers measurably increase add-to-cart and purchase rates.

Constructor is on a roll

This is the third consecutive year Constructor has been honored in the American Business Awards, with the company having racked up five Stevie® Awards in the program during that time.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners, evaluating over 3,700 nominations.

Fueling retail innovation

Powering 322 billion product discovery interactions each year — or 10,000+ personalized shopping experiences per second — Constructor's AI platform helps ecommerce companies increase engagement, conversions and revenue. Its Commerce Reasoning Engine is at the core, learning from years and petabytes of shopper behavioral data to determine what to show each person in the moment. These capabilities extend across the shopper journey: from search and browse, to sponsored listings, to LLMs and agentic experiences, and more.

This same intelligence underpins Constructor's growing investments in agentic commerce. Its Agentic Suite includes PIA, along with Constructor's other shopper-facing and award-winning agent, AI Shopping Agent (ASA). Earlier this year, Constructor also launched a conversational agent for merchandising teams, helping them surface insights across their ecommerce data and automate next steps.

Take it from the judges

Here's what this year's judges had to say:

About Constructor:

"Constructor's AI-driven innovations have transformed retail search and product discovery."

"The client results are staggering."

"Strong innovation, exceptional growth metrics, and highly convincing, quantified customer impact."

"Constructor's growth and impact are outstanding — unmatched [customer] retention, strong AI-driven results, and top analyst recognition show it's redefining retail tech."

About PIA:

"Constructor's AI Product Insights Agent (PIA) represents a transformative innovation in ecommerce, converting static product pages into interactive, AI-driven experiences that deliver real-time, personalized guidance to shoppers. By reducing purchase uncertainty and increasing conversion through context-aware insights, it sets a strong benchmark for evaluating innovation in digital retail and customer engagement."

"The performance metrics are particularly compelling: Triple-digit lifts in add-to-cart, conversion and revenue."

"By targeting the specific friction point of the product detail page, the Product Insights Agent has produced extraordinary, quantifiable results."

"Instead of forcing customers to search through specs or leave the page, the tool behaves like a digital sales associate answering questions in real time, which is a thoughtful way to remove friction in the buying process."

"A brilliant step forward for leading-edge ecommerce solutions."

Eli Finkelshteyn, Constructor CEO and co-founder, said: "AI is fundamentally changing how people discover and buy products online. Our goal is to help retailers stay ahead of that shift by better understanding shopper intent and responding in real time. Being recognized again by the American Business Awards is especially meaningful because it reflects the real impact our customers are seeing with Constructor's solutions."

About Constructor

Constructor is the AI-driven search and product discovery platform that scales, learns, and adapts to how shoppers actually buy. Its central reasoning engine uses reinforcement learning to improve with every shopper interaction — delivering the right product to the right person in the right context at the right time. By learning directly from real shopper behavior across a company's own properties, Constructor continuously drives stronger performance across the metrics that matter most. Purpose-built for ecommerce, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for leading brands such as Sephora, Petco, The Very Group, home24, Grove Collaborative and Fisheries Supply. Learn more at constructor.com.

SOURCE Constructor