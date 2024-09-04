Constructor's AI Shopping Assistant Wins Gold for Best Ecommerce Solution in 2024 Convrt Awards

This marks the 2nd straight year Constructor has been honored in this program, devoted to 'recognizing retail brilliance'

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor , the leading AI-powered search and product discovery platform for enterprise ecommerce companies, today announced it is a gold (highest-level) winner in the 2024 Convrt Awards , a program dedicated to "recognizing retail brilliance." Constructor's AI Shopping Assistant , which supports conversational search queries, was named best ecommerce solution, with judges praising its "great use of GenAI [generative AI]."

The Convrt Awards are in their second year. This is also the second year Constructor has been recognized in this international program — earning best AI solution last year. The awards celebrate innovators "who make shopping smarter, smoother and even more beautiful" across all levels of retail: spanning ecommerce, AI tools, interactive experiences, inventory and more. This year's judges hailed from AT&T, Bloomberg Intelligence, Johnson & Johnson, Quicksilver, Uber, Zappos.com and more.

"For years, there's been no independent, authentic standard to recognize the designers, creators, engineers, solution providers and innovators behind the scenes of shopping," said Douglas Hampton-Dowson, founder and executive director of the Convrt Awards. "These teams are constantly bringing new experiences to life for brands and customers worldwide, and we're so excited to appreciate their work finally. Congratulations to Constructor and our other winners for their spirit of innovation — and, in particular, how their innovation drives great value."

Constructor's award-winning AI Shopping Assistant (ASA) is especially handy when shoppers are unsure of what to buy: such as when they're starting a new hobby, buying a gift and so on. It breaks with traditional search paradigms — enabling shoppers on ecommerce sites to articulate their needs in longform, natural language (e.g., "I'm taking up indoor rock climbing. What supplies do I need?" or "Help me find an outfit for a beach wedding in the Caribbean in August."). Search results make sense contextually, are in-stock and are personalized to the shopper at hand.

"We're always looking at how to best engage shoppers — making the buying journey easier for them and helping ecommerce companies create excellent customer experiences," said Nate Roy, strategic director of ecommerce innovation, Constructor. "We want to do this in a way that supports the retailer's goals too, so they can increase conversions and boost metrics they care about most. We're glad to do this with AI Shopping Assistant and Constructor's platform as a whole, and are grateful for the recognition of this from the Convrt Awards."

Constructor's AI Shopping Assistant is in use with leading grocery, apparel and general retailers, who have achieved results including: 10% increase in website revenue, 6% increase in search conversions, 7% increase in clicks and more.

This award adds to recent accolades for Constructor. ASA also won gold as the best ecommerce solution in the 2024 International Business Awards® , American Business Awards® and Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence (where Constructor also won gold for ecommerce company of the year and executive of the year).

For more information on how Constructor helps ecommerce companies increase customer loyalty and engagement, and improve business results, please see https://constructor.com/customers .

About Constructor

Constructor is the only search and product discovery platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's AI-first solutions make it easier for shoppers to discover products they want to buy and for ecommerce teams to deliver personalized experiences in real time that drive impressive results. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, Birkenstock, The Very Group, home24, Grove Collaborative and Fisheries Supply. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.com

