Consuelo Vanderbilt Rejoins Forbes Iconoclast Summit Advisory Board for Second Consecutive Year

Esteemed Financial Leaders and Influencers to Gather in New York for High-Level Economic Discussions

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consuelo Vanderbilt, co-founder and CEO of SohoMuse , is honored to be invited back to the advisory board for the upcoming Forbes Iconoclast Summit in New York on June 20th, 2024, marking her second consecutive year in this role. Forbes will convene the world's most influential dealmakers, financial titans, investors, and market movers with over $20 trillion in assets under management for high-level conversations on the most critical issues impacting our economy and markets today.

"I am honored to rejoin the advisory board for the Forbes Iconoclast Summit. This event is a unique opportunity to engage with top dealmakers, financial leaders, and investors. The discussions on June 20th, 2024, in New York are vital for addressing key issues impacting our economy and markets," said Consuelo Vanderbilt, co-founder and CEO of SohoMuse.

About SohoMuse

SohoMuse is the premier online community for creative professionals. It is a destination for creative professionals to represent themselves, connect with each other, find work opportunities, learn, teach, and develop their careers. For more information, please visit www.sohomuse.com .

SOURCE SohoMuse