Consular Corps College Releases Covid International Ingenuity Report

The Covid International Ingenuity Report was conceived and prepared by CCC Chancellor and Honorary Consul General of Lithuania Krista Butvydas Bard, who commented, "The year brought sickness and sadness to so many people. Working on the report gave me a personal, positive counterpoint. It was uplifting and gratifying to focus on the enormous talent and goodwill in the world."

The report includes great ideas from over 100 countries around the world, covering a wide range of industries. A few examples: luxury designers donated millions of dollars of unsold clothing (Italy), universities gave airline staff free medical training (Sweden), respirators were made from recycled car parts (Afghanistan), restaurateurs built greenhouses to allow socially distanced dining (Netherlands), airports became giant drive-in movie theaters (Lithuania), a national fashion week showcased a gown printed with thousands of names of frontline healthcare workers (Malta), a new splitter device turned one ventilator into multiple stations (Ireland). These and hundreds of other efforts are included, all organized alphabetically by country, with links to news stories with more detailed information about each project.

The Covid International Ingenuity Report is available for free, by downloading or sending an email request to [email protected] .

About the Consular Corps College

The Consular Corps College has, for over fifty years, served the U.S. diplomatic community as a resource for information and best practices in assisting foreign nationals, and supporting the facilitation of educational, cultural, scientific, and economic exchanges. www.consular-corps-college.org. There are over 1,500 honorary and general consuls in the U.S., all appointed by foreign governments and officially acknowledged by the U.S. Department of State. Their work is articulated and codified in the 1963 international treaty, the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

