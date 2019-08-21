Consulate Health Care Earns 24 AHCA/NCAL 2019 National Quality Awards

MAITLAND, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulate Health Care announces that 24 of their nursing centers have been recognized as a 2019 recipient of 20 Bronze and 4 Silver – Commitment to Quality Awards by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The program, presented by the leading association in long term and post-acute care, honors association members across the country that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

"These accomplishments require a great deal of passion and commitment to quality achievement across every area of our care center operations. A strong sense of teamwork and interdisciplinary collaboration is undoubtedly at the heart of these centers and it is on display each and every day. Our focus on people and quality as the backbone of our success has not waivered, and I am extremely proud of these accomplishments", said the company's Chief Executive Officer Chris Bryson.

The National Quality Award Program, established by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which also serves as the foundation for the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative. The Baldrige framework helps organizations among different business sectors improve organizational effectiveness and achieve strategy-driven performance.

The Award Program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges. Applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained Examiners review each application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality Award, Consulate Health Care may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Silver - Achievement in Quality Award criteria and the Silver to the Gold – Achievement in Quality Award.

"I applaud Consulate Health Care for taking this important step towards quality improvement," said the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair Alana Wolfe. "I encourage Consulate to continue on its path to achieving the highest of quality care."

The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL's 70th Convention & Expo in Orlando, Florida, October 13-16, 2019.

ABOUT CONSULATE HEALTH CARE

Consulate Health Care is the sixth-largest provider of post-acute healthcare services in the nation, and the largest in Florida. Consulate's employees strive every day to make a positive difference in the lives of those entrusted to their care. From 24-hour skilled nursing and short-term comprehensive rehabilitation services, to pulmonary, neuro and wound care, Consulate Health Care is committed to meeting the healthcare needs of its surrounding communities. Please visit consulatehealthcare.com to learn more about our services.

ABOUT AHCA/NCAL The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 13,700 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahca.org or www.ncal.org.

