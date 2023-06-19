Consule Solutions Joins NetSuite Alliance Partner Program

Technology services provider launches new cloud ERP practice with NetSuite to support growing customer demand

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consule Solutions today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner Program. With NetSuite, Consule Solutions will be able to take advantage of the industry leading cloud ERP suite to help its customers improve operational efficiency and create new revenue opportunities.

"Joining the NetSuite Alliance Partner Program is a major milestone for Consule Solutions," said Prabodh Kadam, CEO, Consule Solutions. "We have always been committed to providing our clients with superior services. Now, as a NetSuite Alliance partner, we will have access to additional resources and tools to further empower our clients' growth."

By joining the NetSuite Alliance Partner Program, Consule Solutions will be able to leverage its domain and product expertise in its core industries of Wholesale Distribution, Service, Entertainment, Retail, and Manufacturing Industries to deliver value-added solutions and services to its customers. In addition, Consule Solutions will be able to help mutual customers achieve the benefits of NetSuite faster.

Consule Solutions joins a diverse community of NetSuite Alliance Partners that offer a range of services and complementary solutions to help accelerate client success. As part of this program, Consule Solutions is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative, which helps accelerate partner onboarding, provides multiple layers of engagement and support, and access to NetSuite best practices.

"We are pleased to welcome Consule Solutions to our Alliance Partner Program and SuiteLife initiative," said Craig West, group vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. "Consule Solutions is an expert in its field and has a deep and unique understanding of our solutions, which will enable customers to get even more value from NetSuite."

About the NetSuite Alliance Partner Program

The NetSuite Alliance Partner Program offers outstanding growth opportunities for global and regional systems integrators, finance and business advisory firms, and technology consulting providers. With NetSuite, partners can rapidly grow their client base and increase revenue with current customers by enabling their customers to automate business management processes and giving them the visibility, control and agility to adapt and thrive.

About Consule Solutions

Consule Solutions is a provider of Oracle NetSuite implementation, integration, and support services, committed to helping businesses across various industries transform operations through cloud-based solutions. Our customer-centric approach and unwavering commitment to excellence drive our design and delivery of strategies that help businesses overcome challenges and excel in the digital age.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Consule Solutions