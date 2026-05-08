Consule Solutions Launches ProShop to Deliver Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities for Complex Production Environments

Purpose-built IP suite enhances production planning, scheduling, yield management, and operational control for process and hybrid manufacturers

SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consule Solutions today announced the launch of Consule ProShop, a comprehensive suite of intellectual property solutions designed to help manufacturers improve production visibility, streamline execution, and gain stronger control over complex manufacturing operations.

ProShop

"Consule ProShop really came out of what we were seeing across our manufacturing customers," said Prabodh Kadam, CEO of Consule Solutions. "As operations grow more complex, especially with batch production, yield variability, and multi-output processes, companies often need more flexibility than traditional workflows can provide. With Consule ProShop, we are helping manufacturers bring more structure, visibility, and control to the way they actually produce, without forcing them into disconnected tools or manual workarounds."

Consule ProShop brings together a suite of purpose-built applications designed to address the operational challenges inherent in process and hybrid manufacturing. By combining solutions such as BatchWizard, FactorySync, YieldCraft, CoYield, CatchIQ, and FlexBOM into a connected manufacturing framework, ProShop helps reduce the inefficiencies of fragmented tools, spreadsheets, and manual workflows.

The suite provides manufacturers with enhanced precision and control across key areas of manufacturing execution:

Solution Capability FactorySync Enables real-time production scheduling and shop

floor visibility with intuitive planning views. FlexBOM Supports dynamic management of multiple BOMs

and formulas with on-the-fly revisions. YieldCraft Adjusts costing and inventory dynamically based on

actual production yield. CoYield Supports multi-output production, including co-

products and by-products, with automated inventory

generation. BatchWizard Centralizes batch production management with real-

time tracking and version control. CatchIQ Captures and processes catchweight data for

accurate costing and reporting based on actual

weight.

Together, Consule ProShop enables manufacturers to:

Gain real-time visibility into production and shop floor activity

Improve scheduling and workload balancing

Manage formulas, batches, and BOM variations with greater flexibility

Track and optimize production yield

Support multi-output manufacturing scenarios

Enhance operational intelligence and reporting

Built for industries such as food and beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, materials, packaging, and other complex manufacturing environments, Consule ProShop supports organizations that need greater control over batch production, formulas, yields, co-products, by-products, and weight-based inventory processes.

By embedding these capabilities into a connected operational framework, Consule Solutions enables manufacturers to support smarter decision-making, reduce manual effort, improve production accuracy, and scale with greater confidence.

To learn more about Consule Solutions' manufacturing IP portfolio, visit: https://consulesolutions.com/products/

For additional ProShop product details and documented capabilities, visit: https://products.consulesolutions.com/proshop/

About Consule Solutions

Consule Solutions is an enterprise technology consulting and solutions firm focused on implementation, optimization, and industry-specific innovation for manufacturing and distribution companies. With a strong portfolio of proprietary IP solutions, Consule helps organizations streamline operations, improve visibility, and drive scalable growth.

Learn more at: https://consulesolutions.com/

Trademark Notice

Consule ProShop, BatchWizard, FactorySync, YieldCraft, CoYield, and FlexBOM are trademarks of Consule Solutions.

Media Contact

Prabodh Kadam

Consule Solutions

[email protected]

518-599-1095

SOURCE Consule Solutions