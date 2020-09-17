Consult HR Partners Announces Expansion to Florida & New Appointment

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-established Nevada-based Consult HR Partners ("CHRP"), a boutique and woman-owned human resources consultancy practice, announced their expansion of human resources solutions to Florida based out of Sarasota.

CEO, Jennifer Martinez brought together a team of collaborative and highly regarded HR professionals who have worked across the public, private, and non-profit sectors including healthcare, municipalities, entertainment, technology, gaming, and hospitality, many on a global level.

The team at CHRP have decades of experience working with companies that are start-up, fast growing, and oftentimes very active with mergers and acquisitions. This has prepared them to guide and support organizations without in-house HR or with limited in-house HR, and they are often engaged to augment an existing HR team that may not have the resources or subject matter expertise.

CHRP consultants are sought after to provide their insights on the trending shifts in HR strategy, culture, and leadership in support of the evolving workforce. They are excited to bring their knowledge and customized approach to companies across Florida, especially in the Sarasota, Tampa, and Orlando areas. Clients engage with the CHRP consultants for their expertise in start-up HR planning & operations, developing best practice programs across the employee HR lifecycle, organizational design, compensation and benefits, human capital management systems, employee relations, talent management, policy development and compliance training, culture development, and employee engagement.

Martinez is also pleased to announce the addition of the newest team member, Kristen Nazario, who is joining as a Principal Consultant and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kristen is a business minded HR professional with operational and strategic experience working for dynamic companies experiencing fast growth.

Martinez said, "After serving in senior HR leadership roles for more than 25 years, I saw the need for outsourced HR advisory support to enable companies to focus on their core business including growth, bottom-line results, and employee engagement. With experienced teams in both Nevada and Florida, we are well-equipped to provide all the services and solutions companies need without the inherent fully-loaded costs of hiring full-time staff."

Consult HR Partners, LLC is a nationally recognized woman-owned boutique consultancy firm dedicated to providing full-service operational and strategic Human Resources outsourcing solutions and services. For more information about our solutions, our team, and testimonials from actual clients, please visit www.consulthrpartners.com.

SOURCE Consult HR Partners

