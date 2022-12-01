Consult with Me by Volley Launches on Product Hunt

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volley, an award-winning video messaging app, today launched Consult with Me—a new way to monetize your expertise—on Product Hunt.

Consult with Me by Volley allows creators, coaches, and communities to productize their service-based offerings with flexible face-to-face video messaging. Instead of syncing calendars, setting up invoicing, and scheduling hours of synchronous video calls, experts can build a sales page, connect payments, and start a consulting business in minutes.

Consult with Me on iPhone Volley User Interface

"At its core, Volley is a communication platform—combining the richness of video with the turn-based user experience of texting," said Josh Little, Co-founder & CEO of Volley. "Consult with Me is an evolution of our platform giving experts the tools they need to build a modern consulting business in an increasingly on-demand world."

"What surprised us more than anything," Josh continued, "is how quickly people have been able to launch. In the past, consultants have had to cobble together a half dozen tools in order to create, organize, monetize, and operate their coaching, consulting, or communities. Now anyone can launch a consulting business and see revenue before their next meal."

Consult with Me unlocks essential monetization features for individuals who make a living sharing their expertise. Now they can accept more clients and give them a richer, more intuitive, consulting experience.

With 9% WoW growth since the beginning of the year, more than 40,000 creators, coaches, and consultants have already created 10,000+ communities on Volley for their clients and customers.

About Volley

Volley is a video messaging app that enables flexible face-to-face communication for coaches, creators, and communities.

Headquartered in Highland, Utah, and founded in 2020, Volley has raised more than $6M from top investment firms and angels including Shasta Ventures, Peterson Ventures, Earl Grey Capital, Todd Pedersen (CEO of Vivint), Austen Allred (CEO of Bloom), Nathan Stoll (Former CPO of Strava), and 49 others.

