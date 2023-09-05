Consultative Selling for Pharma Professionals Online Training Course: Elevate Your Sales Approach with Robert Hersowitz

05 Sep, 2023, 06:45 ET
In this essential two-day training course, Robert Hersowitz will take participants through a four-step process guaranteed to foster influence and encourage a deeper level of commitment from clients.
Organisations need to work harder than ever to compete for business.
The sales team needs to evolve with sales executives acting as advisers, catalysts, change agents and informal leaders. It's about exerting influence appropriately to inspire confidence and achieve a level of integrity and trust with clients.
To get to this point, sales team members need to learn how to help their clients to identify new solutions and discover new methodologies that will help them meet their practice and patient goals.
By attending this workshop you will learn:
- How to develop successful influence strategies with clients using the Four Phase Influence Model which transcends cultural and functional boundaries
- Techniques for building trust and establishing rapport with others
- Assessment techniques for understanding and 'reading' clients and potential clients
- Methods for setting up achievement-oriented networking sessions with individuals and groups
- How to create impact and keep people interested
- The best ways to present information to clients (individuals and groups)
- Informal 'negotiation' skills which conform to the behavioural 'styles' of those being influenced
- A variety of behavioural strategies for dealing with different types of 'difficult people
- Methods of influence which set boundaries, finalise and clarify agreements
- Influence tactics that inspire confidence without dominating or bullying others
Who Should Attend:
Newly appointed sales people and sales executives as well as sales team members who are seeking to transform their approach from transactional to value based selling.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Understanding the changing role of the pharma sales executive in today's business environment
- Understanding the key differences between transactional selling and consultative selling
- Past trends and why these are less successful
- Identifying the obstacles and challenges faced by sales teams and executives in today's pharma organizations
- Exploring the nature of consultant/client relationships
- Understanding how and why influencing strategies have changed - shifting the focus from selling the product to selling the solution
Preparing the ground
- Researching your prospect (personal profile and professional background)
- Using digital tools and social media to find out more about the prospect and his/her work and potential needs (holistic approach)
- Identifying the potential enablers and disablers
The Four Phase Influence Model
- Phase One: Engaging, Bonding, Lobbying, Affiliating (Networking)
- Phase Two: Factualising, Rationalising, Structuring
- Phase Three: Modelling, Conceptualizing, Consulting and Intriguing
- Phase Four: Analysing, Legitimising, Testing, Controlling, Prescribing and Transacting
Assessment Tactics
- Understanding the Human Mindset
- Calibrating, mirroring and leading strategies as part of the Influence process
- Understanding diversity and cultural distinctions
- Constructing a 'diversity map' as a tool for influence
Applying the Theory (moving through the phases)
- First contact - a behavioural guide to establishing rapport upwards, downwards and sideways
- Controlling the interaction - managing time and place without domination
- Consultation - maintaining involvement - using questions, reflecting and listening skills
- Alternative ways to connect with prospects
- How to avoid the hospital/clinic hallway 4-minute pitch
- Presenting information with impact and creativity
- Mapping and defining the agreement - process, milestones, targets and results
- Measuring and evaluating results
- Influence in practice
- Case studies - role-playing and problem-solving
Dealing with Difficult Situations
- Avoiding negative influence - ACID - Abdication, Coercion, Intimidation and Deception
- Getting past the Procurement Department
- Informal negotiation skills
- Working with assertiveness - avoiding aggression and passivity
- Using Non-Verbal Communication as a positive means of influencing others' behaviour
Self-Evaluation and Planning for Improvement
- Understanding one's own profile - how others (the client) see us (mindset, management style etc.)
- Setting goals for modification and change
- Developing a 'self-improvement' plan
- Identifying specific skills and competencies (self-audit)
Speakers:
Robert Hersowitz
Director
Falconbury Ltd
Robert Hersowitz is director of his own business consultancy specialising in organisational and management development and works closely with top management as a consultant and executive coach on change management, human resources and leadership issues. He has established an international reputation over the past 21 years, working with blue chip companies worldwide.
Well-known for his work in designing and delivering management workshops and seminars across many sectors, he regularly contributes as a key-note speaker at international conferences and has written numerous articles.
