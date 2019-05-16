Consulting Firm Elicit Is Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elicit, an award-winning consultancy that helps companies drive business value through analytics and technology, is named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019, Inc.'s fourth annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346 finalists.

Elicit's innovative work culture truly characterizes the company – especially notable with a 100 percent distributed workforce – and paves the way for attracting and retaining the industry's very best talent. Elicit fosters connection among its far-flung yet tight-knit team by investing in an annual week-long, all-employee forum to develop thought leadership. Elicit also encourages frequent collaboration and "office hours" – meetups held around the country that offer counsel and mentorship from the most senior team members. Elicit demonstrates concern for its employees' personal and professional well-being through policies like flexible travel schedules to reduce burnout, an all-too-common byproduct of the consulting profession, and Voice of the Employee surveys, a feedback mechanism that has resulted in meaningful changes at the firm.

Each company nominated for Inc.'s Best Workplace recognition took part in an employee survey on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data, then ranked the employers. The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work, leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity – a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."

"When we started Elicit, we always had a goal of creating a company that we would personally want to work for and fostering a culture that would retain top talent indefinitely," said Mason Thelen, Elicit's CEO. "The success we've had has come from adapting to the evolving definition of what it means to be a best workplace."

All companies had to have a minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent—that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

