Consulting firm Hawksbill Group launches Hawksbill Advisors to meet client needs in public policy, external affairs

The Hawksbill Group was created to help corporations and organizations grow their business, solve complex problems, build lasting brands and develop effective strategies. At Hawksbill, C-level thought leaders with extensive experience managing multi-billion-dollar corporations work to provide innovative solutions to business issues. The Hawksbill Group team brings deep management and leadership experience, especially in the areas of global manufacturing and international operations, with partners, consultants, advisors and specialized research firms ready to engage.

"With the launch of Hawksbill Advisors, we'll expand our focus on public policy and provide strategic counsel in external and regulatory affairs to clients worldwide," said Hawksbill CEO Bob Ferguson.

The company was formed to offer clients senior-level expertise with a new and innovative approach to solving today's complex public policy challenges.

Hawksbill Advisors is led by accomplished professionals with extensive experience in driving positive reform and strategic public policy at the local, state, federal and global levels through collaboration and relationship building.

Bob Ferguson will serve as Chair. In addition to his role as CEO of Hawksbill Group, Ferguson has held numerous senior positions in communications and government relations. He served as Senior Vice President of Global Public Policy at General Motors and was the Senior Strategist for the business advisory firm Public Strategies, Inc., in Austin, Texas. Prior to Public Strategies, he was a senior executive at AT&T, where he was CEO of the Enterprise Division and President of the Public Policy group. Ferguson was a senior partner at the international communications firm FleishmanHillard and Chief of Staff to Missouri's Governor John Ashcroft.

Harry Lightsey is a Principal at Hawksbill Advisors. Lightsey was previously the Executive Director of Emerging Technologies Policy at General Motors and led the GM Federal Affairs team. He served as President of AT&T's Southeast Region and Senior Vice President of Legislative and External Affairs, and was State President of South Carolina at BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.

Kathy McKim will retain her position as Senior Vice President of Hawksbill Group and serve as Principal at Hawksbill Advisors. McKim was previously Vice President of External Affairs for AT&T, where she led California's statewide constituency relations and operations organization and worked closely with state and local officials to enact key legislation. Prior roles at AT&T included leadership positions managing sales operations for the Global Business organization and directing a data solutions business center.

Howard A. (Hal) Lenox, Jr. is a Principal at Hawksbill Advisors. Lenox previously served as a Regional Director of State Government Affairs for General Motors, where he was responsible for state legislative and regulatory activities and worked to pass numerous bills in key policy areas. Before joining GM, he served as AT&T's State President of New York and Nevada.

Hawksbill Group and Hawksbill Advisors take their name from the Hawksbill Turtle, one of the ocean's most beautiful, tenacious and endangered creatures. The firms donate a portion of their profits to the preservation of these turtles and their environment.

